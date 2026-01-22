MentorCloud Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Amritkaal Mentors Movement inspired by Viksit Bharat

Gurugram, India, Jan 22: MentorCloud, the world’s leading Human+AI mentoring and coaching platform, today celebrated the first anniversary of the Amritkaal Mentors Movement, a nationwide initiative aimed at democratizing access to career and life mentorship for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs across India.

Conceptualised by Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, Founder & CEO, MentorCloud, the movement draws inspiration from Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Amritkaal Mentors was formally launched on 12 January 2025, marking Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd birth anniversary, celebrated nationally as National Youth Day—a fitting tribute to youth empowerment and nation-building.

Over the past year, seasoned mentors from India and the United States, spanning disciplines such as Engineering, Technology, AI, Entrepreneurship, Consulting, Manufacturing, Public Policy, Finance, and Human Resources, have delivered impactful sessions to thousands of students from 1,340 degree and engineering colleges across the country. More than 85% of participating students rated the sessions as extremely relevant and valuable, with 1,482 students receiving certificates of attendance, strengthening their employability and interview readiness.

“Equipping students with the right vocabulary and confidence to articulate their skills during job interviews is one of the core objectives of this movement,” said Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, Founder of the Amritkaal Mentors Movement and Founder & CEO of MentorCloud.

Distinguished Speakers and Topics

The first year of Amritkaal Mentors featured an impressive lineup of thought leaders and practitioners, including Sadhguru (Founder, Isha Foundation); Dr. Velumani Arokiaswamy (Founder, Thyrocare); Navi Radjou (Author and Frugal Innovation Expert); MR Rangaswami (Founder, Indiaspora); Ramesh Vaswani (Serial Entrepreneur, IIT Madras); Sanjeev Sharan (CHRO – Director HR, ZTE); Geetha Murthy (Ex-HR Head, Collins Aerospace); Geetha Kannan (Ex-HR Head, Infosys), among several others from industry, academia, and the startup ecosystem.

These mentors delivered engaging, hour-long sessions covering a wide range of topics, including Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Career Mapping, Interview Skills, Personal Finance, Mental Health, Smart Manufacturing, Robotics, Entrepreneurship, Skills for Employability, India as Vishwa Guru, and crafting a 100-year life journey.

“Amritkaal Mentors showcases the true democratization of mentoring and knowledge-sharing by ensuring every aspiring Indian youth has access to the wisdom of global experts,” Dr. Gundlapalli added. “By breaking jargon and sharing real-life experiences, the movement is helping ignite the potential of our youth to accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by or before 2047.”

Sharing their experience, Sanjeev Sharan, CHRO – Director HR, ZTE, said,

“Amritkaal Mentors is a powerful initiative democratizing knowledge by connecting learners with experienced mentors. I was honoured to be part of the movement as a launching mentor.”

Geetha Murthy, former HR Head at Collins Aerospace, added,

“I am honoured to contribute to the Amritkaal Mentors talk series by addressing mental health and hustle culture, in support of India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”

Voices from the Student Community

Students across institutions highlighted the practical impact of the sessions. One participant shared,

“The session offered valuable perspectives on robotics, automation, and future career opportunities. It was both insightful and inspiring. I am grateful to the Amritkaal Mentors initiative for creating such meaningful learning experiences.”

Tilak M. K., a student from The National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, added,

“It was an insightful webinar on wealth creation, long-term value thinking, and aligning skills with market needs. I’m grateful to Amritkaal Mentors and MentorCloud for enabling such impactful learning.”

Looking Ahead

As the movement enters its second year, MentorCloud, along with key partners Pod.ai, Become.Team, and Verbinden.ai, plans to significantly scale the initiative. The goal is to onboard 100+ experienced mentors from leading organizations and academic institutions and reach over 10,000 students across Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and towns.

MentorCloud extends its sincere gratitude to all mentors, students, and partners who contributed to making the first year of the Amritkaal Mentors Movement a resounding success.