Milipol India: Global Gateway to Future Defense Technologies with More than 3000 weaponries

28th October 2023, New Delhi: ‘Milipol India’, a new addition to the Milipol International Network of events dedicated to Internal Security, will be hosted in Delhi from 26th to 28th October 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Ms Sabrina AGRESTI-ROUBACHE, France’s Minister of State for Citizenship, attached to the Minister of the Interior, in the presence of Shri Atul Dulloo, Secretary (Border Management) and Shri Chandraker Bharti, AS (Cyber information Security & Police Modernisation ) Gov. of India.

The event witnessed the participation of over 150 national and international exhibitors, which showcased more than 3000 weapons and technology. Countries like Canada, the USA, France, UAE, Belgium, Brazil, Vietnam, and the Czech Republic displayed their latest trend, technology and innovation.

The three-day parallel run conference was all set to address broad security segments. Under this platform, international sellers and buyers came under one roof, the latest technologies were unveiled, showcased new trends and discussed the needs of the industry, and one roof for all solutions.

The second day of the exhibition was stupendous as German Company Rose Plastic shared its plan to manufacture 100 thousand quantities of cases used for packing defence equipment with an investment of 100 crores in the next financial year. The manufacturing process will be carried out in India.

The exhibition showcased advanced internal security and tactical technology by Indian companies.

A robot (Mini remote-operated vehicle) developed by the company Security Defence System can be operated from a line of sight of 1 km and non-line of sight of 200 metres. Sitting at the base at a distance of 200 meters, it can lift suspected objects and can take them to a safe distance remotely and dispose of them. A gun can also be mounted on top of it with a communication system that helps establish communication with enemies/ terrorists.

All-terrain tactical hauler, battery operated, weighs 120 kg. It can operate in any terrain (mountain) and is tested with the army at high altitudes in the Indo-China and Pakistan borders. It is Zero maintenance equipment with bulletproof tyres.

An Unmanned Surface Vehicle for Hydrographic Survey and Surveillance applications made by TVS. Depending on the user requirement, multiple payloads can be added. Autonomous and manual modes can be switched using GUI.

An exciting EVD Dog ( Explosive vapour detector ) made by Kapri Corp was seen at the event, which detects nitrogen found in the air(used in making explosives) and sends signals. This EVD Dog is blast-proof to a great extent.

The second day parallel run conference was all set to address Drone threats and Security. The use of drone security is developing rapidly and the prospects are enormous. The discussion included Drone Industry growth, the use of drone technology in detection of terrorists, challenging situation of security and command control centres. The need for more expert’s contribution for drone industry growth and generating awareness about drones were some critical points raised by Mr. Dipesh Gupta-CEO, Veda Defence with Colonel Manik Anand, Aerospace System Division DPDO Ministry Of Defence, Smit Shah, President Drone Federation India, also Mr. K Siva Subramani (IPS) Crime Bureau of Investigation have shared the information about INTERNATIONAL SECURITY COOPERATION

In the other session the speakers have shared the immense knowledge on crime crime

Mr. Mohammed Towhidul Islam, Cyber Investigation Expert CID Bangladesh Police, Roopa M,Director 14C, Dr. Malvika Mehta, Masters in Forensic Investigation, Mr. Amit ShaH ( DRDO ) Mr. Vipul Kumar, Director Vehere Mr. Manohar Katoch, Co-Founder and Vicepresident, Cleartrail.