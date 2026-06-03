Scrum.org Launches New Self-Paced Professional Scrum Master™ Advanced Fundamentals Training Course. The new course helps Scrum Masters enhance their capabilities and includes an attempt at the PSM II certification

BOSTON – June 3 – Scrum.org, the Home of Scrum, announced that it has added a new self-paced course, Professional Scrum Master Advanced Fundamentals, to its online learning platform. This course for new and experienced Scrum Masters goes beyond the basics, where students explore the unique blend of skills and practices needed to support the Scrum Team and organization. By the end of the course, students will understand what it takes to be a successful Scrum Master and their importance to the entire product delivery process. This course is highly recommended for people preparing to take the globally recognized Professional Scrum Master II (PSM II) certification test and includes an attempt at the test upon completion of the course.

Throughout this course, students will develop the ability to act and grow as a Scrum Master who enables Scrum Teams to deliver value effectively, demonstrates leadership to enact positive change, and fosters a culture of Professional Scrum, self-management and continuous improvement across the organization. Students will work through real-world scenarios, case studies, and interactive exercises that challenge them to assess and respond to complex situations that Scrum Masters face daily.

“We are very excited to announce our newest self-paced training course – Professional Scrum Master Advanced Fundamentals,” said Dave West, CEO, Scrum.org. “There are many facets to being a Scrum Master, often facing the balance of leadership, enabling the Product Owner to maximize value, fostering continuous improvement and more. This course enables Scrum Master to learn how to grow these skills and more at their own pace and at a time that suits them. We understand that people learn in many different ways and look forward to building out our online learning platform.”

Professional Scrum Master Advanced Fundamentals is optimized for interactive learning including activities where students take action and make choices, reading, watching videos and quizzes.This course helps students prepare for the Professional Scrum Master II (PSM II) certification test. Students taking the Professional Scrum Master Advanced Fundamentals course will receive a password to take the certification test upon completion of the course.

This course can be purchased together with the Professional Scrum Fundamentals course as part of a bundle. The bundle is ideal for those who want foundational Scrum training prior to taking the Professional Scrum Master Advanced Fundamentals course. The bundle includes attempts at both the PSM I and PSM II certification tests. The bundle is available at the discounted price of $490.

Students can purchase the new course or bundle on the Scrum.org website.