Minister of State for MSMEs Attends Valedictory Function at SURFACEXPO 2024

Bangalore: Successful Conclusion of SURFACEXPO 2024 with Minister of State for MSMEs at Valedictory Function Bangalore, September 28, 2024 – The inaugural edition of SURFACEXPO 2024, organized by Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) – Bangalore North, concluded today with a valedictory function attended by Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSMEs and held from September 26 to 28 at Grand Castle, Palace Grounds, Bangalore, the expo showcased cutting-edge advancements in surface coating technology. With daily attendance from key stakeholders across industries such as defense, aeronautics, and public sector undertakings (PSUs), the event emerged as a major platform for the surface coating industry.

Sri T. K. Ramesh, Managing Director of Ace Designers Ltd, also graced the event as a special guest.

Minister Karandlaje underscored the importance of conservation employment and export growth in India’s economic strategy by addressing the media and attendees at the valedictory function. She noted that the surface coating industry plays a pivotal role in driving sustainability, innovation, and job creation while enhancing India’s export capabilities. The Minister urged industries to adopt eco-friendly technologies and practices to remain competitive globally while supporting local employment and environmental conservation. Sanjay P. Bhat, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati – Bangalore North, highlighted the success of SURFACEXPO 2024, attributing it to the efforts of key organizers, including Nagaraj B.S., Mayank Kaushik, and Ramesh Naidu.

Mr. Sanjay P Bhat also announced that the next edition, SURFACEXPO 2026, will take place in September 2026.