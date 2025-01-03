MMGEIS Students Lead the Charge in Strengthening the Geospatial Community

Jan 03, 2025 New Delhi, India

The Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) and Esri India launched the Pilot program of the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) program with 1000 students in August 2024. Upon successful conclusion of the pilot, close to 4000 students have been enrolled in the program, both from schools and colleges. To celebrate this accomplishment and the first anniversary of the announcement of the MMGEIS program, a felicitation ceremony, attended by some of the students and distinguished dignitaries, was organized at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

MMGEIS Students Take a Step Forward in Strengthening the Geospatial Community

Some of these students transition to the advanced level, they will be mentored by Shri A S Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, and a Master Mentor of MMGIS, and other Master Mentors, notably Dr K J Ramesh, former Director General of IMD and Lt. Gen. Girish Kumar, former Surveyor General of India.

Shri Kiran Kumar’s unparalleled expertise and visionary guidance will equip the students with the skills and vision necessary to shape them into future leaders in the field and contribute to India’s growing geospatial ecosystem. With this accomplishment, the MMGEIS program is better equipped to work towards building a stronger geospatial community.