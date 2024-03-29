29th March, 2024: To honour the dedication and hard work of women leaders, News18 Lokmat hosted the ‘Mukta Sanman’ Awards on 16th March in Mumbai. The marquee event celebrated the achievements of unsung women from diverse parts of Maharashtra and applauded their exceptional contributions across various fields, making a significant impact on society.

The awards brought to light the accomplishments of inspiring women achievers that often go unnoticed. The event praises their perseverance, hard work, and dedication to improving society from various social backgrounds. The achievers included Ms. Minaj Nadaf, Ms. Sarubhai Waghmare, Ms. Vanita Borade, Ms. Anjuta Bhosale, Ms. Kamla Aalam, Ms. Bhagyashree Jadhav, Ms. Shukla Bidkar, Ms. Bhagyashree Vartak, Ms. Nisha Dadmal, Ms. Mayuri Rajhansh, Ms. Manisha Tokle, and Ms.Gunjan Gole who were felicitated at the event for noteworthy achievements and contributions in their respective fields.

The event witnessed the presence of Ms Aditi Tatkare, Women & Child Development Minister of Maharashtra, who was the chief guest for the evening. The event was graced by renowned personalities such as Mrs Chinmayee Sumeet – Actress and Social Activist, Ms Nidhi Chaudhary- Commissioner Skill Development, Actress Sukanya Kulkarni, Veteran Singer Uttara Kelkar, Actress Sana Shinde, Meghna Jadhav – Producer and CEO Athaansh, Actress Sonali Khare, Actress Hruta Durgule and Actress Surabhi Hande

It was a memorable and inspiring event celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of deserving women of Maharashtra. Furthermore, the winners and the nominees also received special recognition for their outstanding achievements.

Tune in to News18 Lokmat on 30th March 2024 at 8:51 PM to witness the felicitation of these extraordinary women achievers.