Bugatti Supports Charity Banque Alimentaire in Alsace

Bugatti has partnered with Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin to support the association’s mission in the Molsheim area.

Fostering and nurturing relationships with local communities within its birth region, Alsace, has always been an important commitment for Bugatti. For this reason, and following the support it provided to Semeurs d’Étoiles – a local charity with a mission that centers upon the care and wellbeing of hospitalized children as well as fully assisting their parents, Bugatti connected with a local food bank, Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin.

Located throughout France, Banque Alimentaire has developed a vital and prominent sustenance aid network, including 79 local food banks across the country. The charity plays a central role in fighting against precariousness and food waste while also providing employment opportunities. Its core mission is underpinned by three main activities: collecting food and goods that supermarkets donate; organising what has been collected and preparing the orders that associations have placed – which are aiming at directly support individuals and families in need; and to then deliver the products to the 120 partner associations in the Bas-Rhin region. Banque Alimentaire is helped by in-house employees, volunteers and workers who are part of a government social inclusion program.

In addition to a financial donation, it was vital for Bugatti to also dedicate time to Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin, with four Bugatti team members each devoting an entire day away from their usual place of work, the Château Saint Jean in Molsheim, to instead support the food bank’s local community outreach. Over the course of the day, the Bugatti employees participated in the main day-to-day activities of Banque Alimentaire, including visiting local supermarkets and sorting through fruits and vegetables; preparing goods requested by the partner associations; and delivering the orders across the Bas-Rhin region. In addition, some of the team also helped to prepare lunch – created with only the donated supermarket goods – for all the charity staff working tirelessly throughout the day. Such a hands-on experience and personal involvement had a profound effect on the four Bugatti team members, as their dedicated efforts were put to good use. For the Molsheim company, this initiative was a chance to raise awareness about volunteering as well as the wider need to address society’s relationship with food waste.

Bugatti President, Christophe Piochon, took the opportunity to visit the Bugatti volunteering team and meet with Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin’s President, Jean Serrats, as well as the charity’s additional volunteers and employees.

“We are fully committed to using the resources we have at our disposal to make a positive impact on our local community. Just by volunteering for one day, we are able to support Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin in its tireless endeavors to tackle food insecurity and food waste. This action is a testament to the importance of collective action in addressing social challenges.”

Banque Alimentaire du Bas-Rhin’s President, Jean Serrats, expressed his gratitude for Bugatti’s aid, stating: