Odisha CM leads ‘Run for Unity’ event, calls for collective effort toward a Viksit Bharat

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday that unity, brotherhood, and patriotism are the strengths of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

While inaugurating the ‘Run for Unity’ event organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Services on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and National Unity Day, Chief Minister Majhi said that unity in diversity is the soul and strength of India.

“Regardless of caste, religion, or language, we are all Indians — this sense of identity keeps us united and makes our nation stronger. Sardar Patel was such a great leader who united hundreds of princely states to build an integrated India.”

The Chief Minister also added that due to Sardar Patel’s strong determination and visionary leadership, we see India as one today.

Remembering Sardar Patel’s contributions, CM Majhi called upon everyone to work together and in unity to realise the dream of a “Viksit Bharat” soon.

He said this “Run for Unity” initiative symbolises unity, harmony, and patriotism.

He noted that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Run for Unity” programme, and in 2018, the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel was unveiled at Kevadia in Gujarat — now the tallest statue in the world and a proud symbol of India’s glory.

He also added that this initiative reminds us that staying united is our collective will and strength.

Urging all the participants at the “Run for Unity” programme, CM Majhi said taking inspiration from Sardar Patel’s life, “we must strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, peace, and prosperity and work together to build a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.”

On this occasion, Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj delivered the welcome address and said that the department aims to awaken the spirit of unity, harmony, and patriotism through this programme.

He added that it is our collective responsibility to move forward continuously in building a strong India.

The mass “Run for Unity” initiative started from the Kalinga Stadium and continued up to Power House Square.

Senior officials, students, sportspersons, and thousands of citizens participated enthusiastically in the “Run for Unity” programme.

–IANS