Papercut Massacre Announces New Lead Singer Following Tragic Loss

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2024 –Papercut Massacre, the renowned alternative rock band, is proud to announce the addition of a new lead singer to their lineup following the tragic loss of their founding singer. Remaining members, Shawn Morgan and Jerry Meadows are excited to welcome aboard a talented and dynamic vocalist who will bring a fresh energy and passion to their music.

“We are thrilled to introduce Rodrigo Gongora to our fans and the music world,” said the band in a statement. “While we will always hold a special place in our hearts for Joey Culver, we are committed to moving forward and continuing to create music that resonates with our audience.”

The band has been hard at work in the studio, recording new material with Rod. Fans can expect to hear a blend of the band’s signature sound with a new and exciting twist.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our fans during this difficult time,” the band added. “We are excited for the future and can’t wait to share our new music with you all.”

Stay tuned for more updates from Papercut Massacre as they embark on this new chapter. Follow the band on social media for the latest news and announcements.