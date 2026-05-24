Patriotic Spirit Marks Martyr Kunwar Pratap Singh Barhath Commemoration, Youth Urged to Embrace Legacy of Sacrifice

Jaipur, May 24, 2026:

A commemorative event marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and martyr Kunwar Pratap Singh Barhath was organised today at the Constitution Club auditorium in Jaipur under the joint aegis of Karni Indra Seva Samiti and Jawahar Foundation. The programme aimed to inspire youth by highlighting the sacrifices, struggles and patriotism of India’s freedom fighters and encouraging them to contribute towards nation-building.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities from social, administrative and academic fields. C.D. Deval, National President of the Akhil Bharatiya Charan Gadhvi Mahasabha, attended as the Chief Guest, while Omkar Singh Lakhawat, Chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Authority and former MP, presided over the programme. Senior IAS officers Bhawani Singh Detha, Vasudev Malawat and Avdhesh Singh were present as Special Guests. Educationist Rajveer Chalkoi delivered the keynote address.

Addressing the gathering, C.D. Deval said the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters are not just history, but a source of inspiration for nation-building. He stressed the need to connect young people with the unsung heroes of the freedom movement through literature, theatre and cultural initiatives. He also urged youth to actively contribute towards the country’s development.

Presiding over the programme, Omkar Singh Lakhawat said India’s freedom fighters showed unmatched courage and commitment despite immense hardships. He described Rajasthan as a land known for valour, sacrifice and patriotism, and called the Barhath family one of the most inspirational revolutionary families in India’s freedom struggle.

Organising Secretary Sumer Singh Charan highlighted the contribution of freedom fighter Kesari Singh Barhath, saying he gave up a life of royal comfort for the nation’s independence.

He added that he also inspired his brother Zorawar Singh Barhath, son Pratap Singh Barhath and son-in-law Ishwardas Asiya to join revolutionary activities.

In his keynote address, Rajveer Chalkoi shared his ideas and research in an engaging manner, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. The auditorium echoed with applause throughout his speech.

On the occasion, Bhagwati Singh Barhath from the legal cell also addressed the gathering and encouraged youth towards awareness, responsibility and service to the nation.

Welcoming the guests, Rajneesh Verma, State In-charge and Trustee of Jawahar Foundation, said the organisation has been actively working to preserve and promote the legacy of India’s freedom fighters. He informed that a government school in Devkheda has already been named after Kunwar Pratap Singh Barhath, while several other welfare and heritage-related initiatives are currently underway.

The programme concluded with a grand Kavi Sammelan led by renowned poet Ashok Charan, where poets presented powerful compositions centred on patriotism, social awareness and youth inspiration.