Payoneer Hosts Pune Connect: Elevating Pune as a Leading Growth Hub for India’s Service Exports

Pune, 1st August 2024: Payoneer, the financial technology company empowering the world’s small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business, and grow globally, hosted the fourth edition of Payoneer VIP Connect on 31st July 2024 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Pune, Maharashtra. The event brought together over 65+ entrepreneurs, founders, and decision-makers from service export SMBs across various domains, including IT, web and app development, programming and technical support, consulting and management, and digital marketing and sales. Attendees had the opportunity to network, gain insights, and learn strategies for international business expansion.

Building on the success of Payoneer Elevate, this event is another initiative by Payoneer in India, marking a significant step towards empowering the city’s entrepreneurial community. Attendees discussed strategies for global expansion, the importance of international partnerships, overcoming cross-border payment challenges, and efficiency across borders for global teams.