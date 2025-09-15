People Forum of India (NBSS) Announces Key National Appointments

New Delhi, September 15, 2025 :

The People Forum of India (PFI), under the leadership of National Chairman Dr. S. Manimizhiyaan, has approved new appointments to strengthen the organization’s national structure. As per the office order issued today, the following office bearers have been assigned responsibilities with immediate effect:

1. Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy – Appointed as National Secretary, in charge of NRI Welfare and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

2. Shri A. Leo Patrick Christy – Appointed as National Secretary, responsible for Human Rights, Media for Karnataka, and additional charge of Tamil Nadu.

3. Shri Anthony Baptista Fernandes – Appointed as National Secretary, overseeing Sports, Culture, and the Training Department.

The order was issued by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman (Organisation & Administration), and comes into force with immediate effect.

Speaking on the appointments, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa said, “These appointments reflect PFI’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and expanding its impact across diverse sectors. Each of the new secretaries brings valuable expertise and dedication that will help us reach more people and deliver on our mission.”

Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy, on his appointment, remarked, “I am honored to take on the responsibility of NRI Welfare and Puducherry. I look forward to engaging with communities and working closely to address their concerns and aspirations.”

Shri A. Leo Patrick Christy said, “Being entrusted with Human Rights and media responsibilities is both a privilege and a responsibility. I am committed to amplifying voices from the ground and ensuring justice and transparency in our initiatives.”

Shri Anthony Baptista Fernandes said, “Sports and culture are powerful tools for social transformation. I am eager to strengthen PFI’s programs in these areas and promote inclusivity through training and community engagement.”