Dr. Sean Raj, MD, MBA, Named Chief Medical Officer of SimonMed Imaging, Expanding Role Alongside Chief Innovation Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept 14, 2025 – SimonMed Imaging (“SimonMed”), one of the nation’s leading outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practice, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Sean Raj, MD, MBA, to Chief Medical Officer, in addition to his ongoing role as Chief Innovation Officer. A nationally recognized leader in AI-enabled healthcare innovation, precision diagnostics, and care delivery transformation at scale, Dr. Raj will now oversee the practice’s clinical strategy while continuing to drive its innovation agenda across SimonMed’s nationwide network of 175+ centers.

Since joining SimonMed in 2021, Dr. Raj has brought extensive experience to the practice and played a pivotal role in shaping the future of radiology through first-in-class, AI-powered programs – including Mammogram+ and Mammogram+Heart, that have redefined breast cancer and cardiovascular screening across SimonMed’s national footprint. These initiatives have elevated SimonMed’s mission of bringing personalized, technology-driven care while expanding access and improving outcomes.

“Dr. Raj has been a visionary force at SimonMed,” said Dr. John Simon, CEO and Founder of SimonMed Imaging. “His leadership has not only transformed how we think about AI and implementation of digital innovations, but has also enhanced the value we deliver to patients and referring providers. As we grow, we’re thrilled to have him step into the role of Chief Medical Officer, where he will help us continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in radiology.”

As Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Raj has led the evaluation, integration, and scaling of advanced technologies, from artificial intelligence and deep learning, to enhanced workflows and automation. He has also worked closely with SimonMed’s executive leadership and board of directors on enterprise strategy and national service-line development.

In his expanded role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Raj will lead SimonMed’s clinical organization, overseeing quality initiatives, clinical operations, protocol standardization, and physician engagement, ensuring that the practice remains at the forefront of clinical excellence and innovation in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Dr. Raj will also spearhead the expansion of simonONE whole-body MRI screenings into new markets, bringing one of the most advanced preventive MRI offerings nationwide.

“I’m deeply honored to take on this expanded leadership role,” said Dr. Sean Raj. “SimonMed stands at the intersection of clinical quality, innovation, and access, and I believe we are just getting started. As we continue to grow, I’m committed to strategically advancing the deployment of technology, designing smarter, data-driven care pathways, and ensuring that every patient benefits from the very best technology and clinical expertise available.”

A board-certified radiologist, breast imaging specialist, and Fellow of the Society of Breast Imaging (FSBI), Dr. Raj earned his MD at New York University’s School of Medicine, and continued training at Baylor College of Medicine, and Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He subsequently earned his MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. Prior to joining SimonMed, he served as medical director of a hybrid academic-private practice in Texas, where he built an award-winning high-risk breast cancer screening and research program recognized for its clinical and community impact.

Dr. Raj is widely published, with research featured by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI), and other national organizations. A champion for clinical innovation, he continues to bridge cutting-edge research with real-world implementation, helping SimonMed remain a trusted national leader in imaging care.