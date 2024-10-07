PNB Named Green Ribbon Champions for Green Banking Initiative of the Year 2024

New Delhi, 07 October 2024: Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, was awarded the Green Ribbon Champions under the Green Banking Initiative of the Year 2024 category. This prestigious award highlights PNB’s outstanding efforts through its transformative “Go Green” initiative, under the project “PNB Palaash – Uniting for a Greener Tomorrow”, that is aimed at driving sustainability within the organisation.

The award was presented by Bollywood Actress and Sustainability Advocate Ms. Gul Panag, along with Distinguished Fellow at TERI Mr. Ajay Shankar, during the prestigious event in New Delhi.