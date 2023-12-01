Political Metrics presents comprehensive Exit Poll Analysis for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

New Delhi, December 1st, 2023: In the lead-up to the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, Political Metrics, a distinguished Political Strategy Consulting firm in India, released its Exit Poll Analysis. Known for its specialized services ranging from Political Public Relations to Campaign War Room Management, Political Metrics offers a comprehensive overview of the electoral landscape, projecting likely outcomes based on meticulous research and analysis.

Exit Poll Analysis:

Political Metrics projects the Congress party to emerge as the leading contender, with an expected seat range of 65-70 and a corresponding vote share of 43%. This forecast reflects strategic campaign management, skillfully led by the Sunil Kanugolu team, addressing anti-incumbency sentiments and competing effectively with the BJP.

In the analysis, the BRS is projected to secure the second position with an expected seat range of 31- 37 and a corresponding vote share of 37%. Despite facing challenges in mitigating anti-incumbency factors, particularly dissatisfaction among unemployed individuals and government employees, the BRS has demonstrated resilience in key segments.

The BJP is expected to secure 8-12 seats, accompanied by a vote share of 13%. Noteworthy performance in certain districts showcases the party’s potential, but sustaining momentum has been hindered by internal factors, including alleged power struggles and affiliations with other parties.

Maintaining its stronghold in the Hyderabad region, the MIM is projected to secure 6 seats, while the BSP under the leadership of RS Praveen Kumar is expected to emerge victorious in the Sirpur Kagaznagar assembly segment. Additionally, CPI is anticipated to secure one seat.

The exit poll results reflect a dynamic electoral landscape in Telangana, highlighting shifts in voter sentiments and strategic campaign maneuvers. Political Metrics continues to be at the forefront of providing comprehensive insights into India’s political landscape, contributing to informed decision- making and understanding the nuances of electoral dynamics.