Hyderabad, July 23, 2024….We have many exchange programs–Students Exchange, Youth Exchange, Faculty Exchange, and many such. These all are for the privileged few. What about poor, special children, Orphans?

With this thought in mind, Hyderabad-based NGO Valmiki Foundation came up with Project Orphan-X–Orphan Exchange Program.

After a successful Wings of Hope in the recent past, the Flight Joy Ride of Orphans graced by Actress Samantha, now Oraphan_X will facilitate the orphan exchange program.

You gain a deeper understanding of yourself when you experience different cultures through educational or cultural exchanges, said Hari Dr Valmiki Hari Kishan, General Secretary of Valmiki Foundation.

Cultural Exchange, Student Exchange, and Group Study Exchange, all these are meant for well-to-do children. Our feeling is why not encourage a similar passion for orphan children? Hence, we launched this project said Surya Ganesh Valmiki Founder and President of Valmiki Foundation.

We would like to facilitate one such exchange program this year. And we will plan more every year as years pass by, Surya Ganesh Valmiki informed.

Shri Santosh Mehra IPS, Padmashri Dr Manjula Anaghani, Dr. GBK Rao, Vivek Varma, and Dr Rohini are their advisory members. Valmiki Foundation works under their guidance. They too have extended their full support to the novel initiative.

We have been waiting to start this project for a long time and found an NGO Docs Foundation in Kathmandu, which has readily agreed to the exchange. We have moved heaven and earth to fly a few orphans from Hyderabad to Nepal. But, that still looms large as a distant dream as no airlines are coming forward to support the initiative. Added to this, orphans do not hold any identification issued by the government authorities. This is also causing hindrance in getting them a passport, said Harikishan, a Travel Professional who runs a travel agency and also manages day-to-day affairs of the Valmiki Foundation.

While we are pursuing the Nepal connection, we got an opportunity to host a 35-member Orphan delegation from Chennai. They will be coming to Hyderabad in October. Valmiki Gurukul will host them. The Founders of Forever Trust Chennai who are bringing orphans to Hyderabad for exchange visited Hyderabad today as part of the rekki(trail) as well as to review arrangements.

TSRTC has come forward to support the cause. Sri Sajjanar, MD of TSRTC assured full support in terms of travel in buses locally.

Dr Valmiki Hari Kishan is confident that they would secure complimentary entry to Ramoji Film City. He also urged Telangana Tourism Development Corporation to waive entry fees to tourist spots to facilitate their visit. He urged corporate and philanthropic individuals to come forward and make the unique exchange program a success by extending a helping hand.

The founders of Forever Trust Ms. Nancy, Ms. Sanjana, and Ms Keziah felt so happy to join the Valmiki Foundation and be a part of their projects like Egg Bank, End Period Poverty, etc.