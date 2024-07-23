Get ready for a shimmering spectacle as RAANYA, the brainchild of Ridaan Creations, makes its grand return for a second season. This time, the fashion and lifestyle exhibition promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

A Showcase for Small Business Excellence

RAANYA Season 2 is a beacon for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, providing them an unrivaled platform to showcase their exceptional products and services. From exquisite clothing to thoughtful gifting solutions, the exhibition will offer a diverse range of wares, catering to every taste and occasion.

A Perfect Pre-Rakshabandhan Shopping Destination

With the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan just around the corner, RAANYA Season 2 presents itself as the ideal shopping destination. Browse through a plethora of stalls, each adorned with handpicked products that will leave you spoilt for choice and ensure you find the perfect gift for your beloved sibling.

A Hub for Networking and Socializing

Beyond the allure of fashion and shopping, RAANYA Season 2 is also a perfect setting for networking and social interactions. Connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, exchange ideas, and forge new business partnerships. The exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity to expand your professional circles.

Event Details:

– Date: 27th July 2024

– Time: 3PM – 11PM

– Location: Dilli Darbar – Kharadi

– Registration: Entry Free

Quotes from an Organiser,