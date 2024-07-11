Richard Edmund Singh Featured on Times Square Billboard to Honor His Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2024 — Richard Edmund Singh of Toronto, Ontario, Canada has been chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Advertising/Marketing and Mentorship.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an exclusive group of leaders who have consistently pushed boundaries, defied expectations, and left an indelible mark on their industry. The rigorous selection process considers a lifetime of achievements, innovation, leadership, and community involvement. Recipients are chosen for their commitment to excellence and their ability to inspire future generations of professionals.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors a Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide member can receive, and to commemorate this, the organization recently featured Singh on the iconic Times Square billboards in New York City.

ABOUT RICHARD EDMUND SINGH

Richard Edmund Singh is the EVP/CFO of Royal Star Premium (Promotions) Company, Ltd. A leader in the advertising and marketing field, this national firm specializes in customized loyalty programs for retailers and wholesalers. Singh works with retailers of the year and countless warehouses including Fleming, United, Super Value and CNS. He is also a renowned motivational speaker, life coach, mentor, and personal trainer. He has spoken to thousands in large venues including Maple Leaf Gardens, Copps Coliseum, and Skydome, helping individuals self-actualize and secure the right employment.

While working in the advertising and coaching world, Singh also works as a model and actor, appearing on Top Million Dollar Agent, and collaborating with many talented artists, corporations, and studios, including Cineplex Vip and Sunlife. He received his B.A. from Ryerson University in 1985 and CPSA With Distinction in 2017.

Well-known for his creativity and excellent service in all of his endeavors, Singh’s expertise and professionalism have earned him the respect and admiration of his clients and associates. He has received various industry awards and accolades including the IMTA 2016 On Camera Host Award.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award. It is an honor to be recognized in this way, and I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to make a lasting impact in the world of advertising and marketing,” said Singh.

Active in the community, Richard is involved with his religion as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and is affiliated with CPSA, CFC, Canfit, IMTA, CHUM Voice Over, and Orange Models. When he is not working, he enjoys time with his family, tennis, fitness, and mentoring others. He is married to Lori Ann Singh, and they have two children, Lauren Alycia Hiller (Jared) and Jordan Richard Alexander (Amanda), and one grandchild, Haven Singh.

Richard would like to acknowledge the tremendous training efforts of the late Albert W. Gadsby who opened up many doors for him as his business mentor as well as his current business partners David A. Gadsby and Ingrid B. Loveman. Also, Nicole Crumb of Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide, whose excellence in PR has facilitated the exposure of Royal Star’s many facets.