Tally Solutions Unveils the Fourth Edition of ‘MSME Honours’ to Celebrate Entrepreneurial Excellence

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Tally Solutions, a leader in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades, announced the fourth edition of their flagship annual property ‘MSME Honours’. After three years of consequent success, MSME Honours continues to focus on celebrating emerging entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions in the MSME ecosystem across geographies.

The nominations will be open for all businesses with an annual turnover of less than INR 250 crores and a valid GSTIN number. The entries can be submitted by interested businesses or people who know such businesses via this link: Tally Salutes Small & Medium Businesses | International MSME Day 2024 (tallysolutions.com) by May 31st.

Over the last three editions ‘MSME Honours’ received around 8,000 nominations across 100 cities, of which nearly 1000 entries were from women-led ventures. The fourth edition is likely to expect around 10,000 nominations by MSME owners and the winners will be felicitated on the occasion of International MSME Day celebrated on June 27th, 2024. In addition to India, the initiative will also invite participation from other regions like the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. The categories of MSME Honours 2024 include:

Wonder Women: Recognizing women who have overcome challenges to establish thriving businesses, and inspiring others in the process.

Business Maestro: Celebrating seasoned professionals whose expertise and resilience serve as guiding beacons for aspiring entrepreneurs, laying the groundwork for enduring success.

NewGen Icon: Highlighting startups as dynamic leaders in the business landscape, pioneering fresh solutions to age-old challenges and carving out new paths for growth.

Tech Transformer: Honoring businesses at the forefront of technological advancement, leveraging digital tools to drive efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.

Champion of Cause: Acknowledging champions who prioritize the global well-being of MSMEs, making significant contributions towards fostering a more sustainable and inclusive business environment.