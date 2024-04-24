RITES, DVC collaborate for rail infra works

April 24, 2024 Mansi Praharaj news 0

Gurugram, April 24, 2024: RITES Ltd., a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, today signed an MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, to collaborate for Project Management Consultancy for rail infra works.

Officials of RITES and DVC at the MoU-signing ceremony

The partnership aims at finding novel infrastructure solutions for upgradation, renovation and development of rail connectivity for power plants and surrounding areas. As part of this collaboration, RITES will be working closely with DVC for development of rail infrastructure facilities and associated civil, structural, S&T, OHE works.

