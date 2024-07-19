Sarah A. Burlee Selected as Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.

Hope Mills, NC, July 19, 2024 –Sarah A. Burlee of Hope Mills, North Carolina, has been selected as Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical planning and government.

About Sarah A. Burlee

Sarah A. Burlee is a medical planner with over 20 years of experience in medical operations, planning, and training. She enlisted in the Army in 2003 as a 68W (Medic) and was later certified as an emergency medical technician (a qualification she still holds 20 years later) before being selected by her command to attend officer candidate school in 2007.

In addition to her work as a medical planner, Sarah is also an executive coach, Red Team member, group fitness instructor, and Girl Scout troop leader. She is currently transitioning from the military and looks forward to her next challenge in the civilian sector.

Sarah attended Claremont Mudd Scripps University where she earned honors as a two-time All-American in Track and Field and graduated in 2002 with a B.A. in American Studies. After commissioning, Sarah began work on her M.A. in safety, security, and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University while she was pregnant with her first and second child and graduated in 2013. She earned a second M.S. in hospital administration and public policy from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in 2018. She was a Fellow at the Department of State, Medical Bureau, Office of Operational Medicine and assisted with the emergency medical planning for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

When not decisively engaged in planning and executing unconventional warfare medical exercises throughout multiple NATO countries, Sarah writes fiction work under a pen name and spends time with her four rescue dogs (Maddox, Bo, Apollo, and Luna) and two rescue cats (Oreo and Spots) that her daughters, Audie and Paisley, rescued in Mississippi in 2021. Certified with Les Mills as a group fitness instructor in Body Pump, Body Attack, Grit, Sprint, and Shapes; there’s also time to help others achieve their fitness goals at the gym.

As a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, Sarah recognized the need for a new troop in the Hope Mills, North Carolina area and started Troop 705 in 2021. The troop has gone from just 2 members at inception to more than 20 and is currently planning a trip to Latvia at the end of the summer to link up with a sister troop there. Sarah is also an area event director for the North Carolina Costal Pines Council and has helped run seven events since 2023. Sarah’s volunteer work was key to her family’s selection as the Fort Bragg Family of the Year 2022 and she was also recognized with the Silver-level Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2023.