Veterans Move – a Veteran-Owned Business

Las Vegas, NV, July 19, 2024 — Veterans Move, a premier veteran-owned and operated moving company, is proud to announce its position as Las Vegas’ #1 local movers. With a dedicated team of highly trained veterans, Veterans Move offers unparalleled moving services that prioritize professionalism, reliability, and integrity.

Founded by veterans, for veterans and the community, Veterans Move brings the discipline and commitment of military service to every move. Whether it’s a residential relocation, commercial move, or specialized packing and unpacking services, Veterans Move ensures a seamless and stress-free experience for all clients.

Key Highlights:

Professionalism and Precision: Their veteran movers bring military precision and professionalism to every job, ensuring your belongings are handled with the utmost care.

Reliability and Trust: Punctuality and reliability are our hallmarks. We show up on time and keep your move on schedule.

Community Commitment: As a veteran-owned business, a portion of our proceeds supports veterans and their families in need, reinforcing our commitment to giving back to the community.

“We are honored to serve the Las Vegas community with the same dedication and commitment that characterized our military service,” said Josh Carmichael/ USN Veteran, Founder and CEO of Veterans Move. “Our mission is to provide exceptional moving services while supporting our fellow veterans and making a positive impact in the community.”

Special Offer: In celebration of our recognition as Las Vegas’ top movers, Veterans Move is offering a 10% discount on all moving services booked this month July/2024.