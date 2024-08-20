Delhi, 20th August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, inaugurated an urban afforestation initiative at the Army Equestrian Centre in Delhi, in collaboration with NGO Partner, Prayas Youth Foundation. The objective of the initiative is to combat the climate crisis and improve air quality in the national capital by planting 30,000 native tree saplings. Spanning 2.5 acres of area, the project aims to create a dense, fast-growing forest that will contribute to enhance Delhi’s urban landscape and biodiversity.

Mr. M Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance along with Mr. Ravi Choudhary, Founder & President, Prayas Youth Foundation, Mr. Sanjay Bhatnagar, Regional Director- Delhi region, SBI Life Insurance inaugurated the initiative in presence of Mr. Rajinder Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Secretary, Army Polo Riding Club; Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance and other dignitaries from Indian Army, Prayas Youth Foundation & SBI Life.

Recognizing the severe impact of climate change on urban environments, this urban afforestation initiative aims to inspire citizens to take meaningful steps towards enhancing the air quality in Delhi’s urban landscape. Over 100 employees of SBI Life volunteered in the plantation drive which leverages the Miyawaki Technique, known for creating dense, fast-growing forests, it involves planting a diverse mix of native tree species close together. This approach not only accelerates the development of green cover but also supports greater biodiversity.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance, said, “At SBI Life, our responsibility extends far beyond financial protection i.e. to the larger communities we serve. The urban afforestation initiative embodies SBI Life’s vision of safeguarding the environment which will immensely benefit the locals around the project area. By leveraging innovative techniques like the Miyawaki method, we’re not just planting trees; we’re cultivating resilience in our urban ecosystems.” He further added, “This initiative is a testament to our belief that the financial sector can be a powerful catalyst for sustainable development. As we align with global sustainability goals and India’s carbon neutrality commitments, we’re demonstrating how strategic investments in nature can yield dividends for both the environment and the communities we serve. Through such initiatives, we’re redefining the role of insurance in society, from mitigating financial risks to actively shaping a sustainable, and secure future for generations to come.” Mr. Ravi Choudhary, Founder & President, Prayas Youth Foundation expressed, “Considering current environmental crisis in Delhi NCR these types of project will not only increase the green cover but also enrich the Biodiversity enlarge. With the support of SBI Life, we are going to plant more than 60 different types of indigenous species by using Miyawaki method of afforestation in this project, which will be helpful for maintaining the ecological balance. We are using 100% organic fertilizers and also using modern drip irrigation system to ensure the sustainability”.

By undertaking nature-based solutions, the company is not only addressing environmental concerns but also fostering long-term resilience in urban ecosystems. As this forest takes root and flourishes, it will stand as a living symbol of how the insurance sector can play a pivotal role in building a sustainable future. SBI Life’s innovative approach to corporate responsibility sets a new benchmark, demonstrating that financial security and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand, creating lasting value for society and future generations.