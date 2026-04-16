SIMBA Uproar 2026 Expands to Mumbai, Reinforcing Its Community-Led Culture Platform

Mumbai, April 16: SIMBA Uproar 2026 concluded its Mumbai edition on 11th April at the MMRDA Grounds, bringing together over 4000+ attendees for an immersive celebration of hip-hop, live performance and action sports.

Following a successful edition in Delhi, the platform expanded its scale in Mumbai with a strong focus on community-driven experiences and accessible live entertainment. This year introduced a single-tier, no-VIP format, creating a shared space where artists and audiences experienced the event together, without barriers.

The line-up featured performances by KR$NA, Sambata and Dhanji, alongside DJ sets by Ishani, Bobkat and OG SHEZ, delivering a dynamic mix of live music and high-energy soundscapes.

A major highlight of the event was the FMX stunt showcase, with professional riders performing choreographed aerial routines within a controlled environment that added a visually striking element to the festival. These segments were seamlessly woven into the overall experience, enhancing the scale and excitement of the event.

Beyond music, the festival featured interactive zones, cultural installations and experiential spaces, encouraging audience participation and creating a multi-dimensional environment.

Speaking on the Mumbai edition, Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, said:

“Mumbai has been an important step in building Uproar as a culture-first platform. We’re constantly listening to our consumers and evolving the experience to make it more inclusive, accessible and rooted in the communities we engage with.”

The Mumbai edition also reflected key learnings from earlier showcases, with an increased focus on accessibility, audience flow and overall on-ground experience. With strong turnout and audience engagement, SIMBA Uproar 2026 continues to establish itself as a growing platform within India’s evolving youth and culture landscape.

The property is set to further expand its footprint with future editions and community-led experiences across cities.