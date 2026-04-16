Ranveer Brar Appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Odisha: A Mission to Bring India’s Best-Kept Culinary Secret to the World

Mumbai / Bhubaneswar, Apr 16: Celebrated chef, author, and culinary storyteller Ranveer Brar has officially been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Odisha, marking a significant step in the global promotion of Odia cuisine and culture. The association, formalized with the Government of Odisha during the celebration of Odia New Year, signals a deeper commitment to showcasing one of India’s most undercelebrated culinary traditions on the global stage.

For Brar, this is not just an endorsement, it is a personal mission.

“Odia cuisine is one of the world’s best-kept secrets. It carries within it a quiet brilliance from the sacred kitchens of Lord Jagannath to the vibrant, everyday poetry of its street food. This association is about giving that brilliance the visibility and respect it has always deserved.” said Ranveer Brar Speaking about the association, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Pravati Parida stated: “Odisha’s cuisine is a reflection of our rich cultural heritage, traditions, and community life. Through this initiative, we aim to take the authentic flavours of Odisha to national and global platforms, while ensuring that our local communities, traditional knowledge systems, and culinary practices are preserved and strengthened. The onboarding of Ranveer Brar as Brand Ambassador will play a pivotal role in positioning Odia cuisine as a key pillar of our tourism identity.”

Sometimes understated in mainstream culinary conversations, Odia cuisine is rooted in centuries-old traditions, temple rituals, regional diversity, and a profound connection to land and season. From the legendary Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple, considered among the oldest continuously operating kitchens in the world to deeply local, home-style preparations and thriving street food cultures, the cuisine offers a rare, layered narrative of India’s culinary heritage.

Through this collaboration, Brar aims to spotlight Odisha’s food not just as a collection of dishes, but as a living cultural expression. One that deserves a place alongside the world’s most celebrated cuisines.

“This is not about reinventing Odia food for the world. It is about taking it to the world, as it is—honest, rooted, and extraordinary.” He further added added.

The partnership will focus on building awareness through storytelling, culinary experiences, global showcases, and collaborations that bring Odisha’s rich food traditions into contemporary conversations without diluting their authenticity.

With this appointment, Odisha continues to strengthen its vision of positioning food as a key pillar of cultural identity and tourism, while Brar brings his signature narrative-driven approach to a cuisine ready to be rediscovered.