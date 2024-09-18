Summercool Group Organises Golden Parivar Meet in Goa

18th Sep 2024; Summercool and Thermocool successfully hosted the annual Golden Parivar meet in Goa from 12th September to 15th September. The event was highlighted by the presence of Bollywood star Chunky Pandey, who graced the event as the Chief Guest on 13th September. Also the Instagram Sensation Desi Nigerian Boy Agu Stanley, some top Influencers, and industry best artist added a dash of excitement and charm to the gathering, which brought the key partners, retailers and distributors of Summercool and Thermocool together in the grand annual celebration.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Goa’s renowned beaches, the event offered participants a unique blend of business updates and leisure activities. The four-day event featured insightful sessions on achievements, growth strategies, and future innovations, culminating in a gala dinner, sightseeing, and an exhilarating casino night and was attended by more than 100 invitees. The celebration was a perfect blend of professional engagement and leisure, allowing participants to experience Goa’s rich cultural heritage alongside the thriving camaraderie within the Summer Cool family.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CMD of Summercool Group said, “Having Mr. Chunky Pandey as our Chief Guest made this year’s “Golden Parivar Meet” an unforgettable experience. His participation brought an air of excitement, and his gracious interaction with our collaborators and national distributors was a highlight of the event. We are immensely grateful to our extended Summercool Group family for their continued support, and this meeting reaffirmed our commitment to building stronger, more meaningful relationships as we move forward”

The event not only served as a celebration of the company’s achievements but also provided a platform for boosting collaboration and exploring new business opportunities. The brand reaffirmed its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality cooling solutions, with plans for continued expansion and technological advancements. Attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and motivation, ready to take on new challenges and contribute to the company’s future success.