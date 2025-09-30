The Barkade Society announces key sponsors for upcoming dog movie theatre takeover

The dog-centric company brings on four new sponsors for their showing for Tron: Ares

ORLANDO, FL (September 30, 2025) – The Barkade Society, the new dog-centric lifestyle company dedicated to premium dog experiences and events, announces key sponsors of their upcoming dog movie theatre takeover at Winter Park Regal.

The Barkade Society is excited to team up with Jaffee’s, Woof Gang Bakery, Voocoo, Fresh Patch, Bone Appetit, Whats Barking, Bailey’s CBD, and Jeni’s Scoop Shop, whose support helps elevate this community-first, dog-friendly celebration.

The sponsors have committed to providing the following for the first ever installment of Pups and Popcorn:

Jaffee’s will sponsor the event’s Doggy Combo Pack Slushie

Woof Gang Bakery Winter Park will provide dog treats during the show

Voocoo will offer door prizes for attendees

Jeni’s Scoop Shop will provide a special discount on all orders placed the day of the movie for Barkade guests

Fresh Patch will be providing the fresh grass doggy potty areas

Bone Appetit, a doggy bakery, will be providing dog cookies

What’s Barking Premium Treats & Toppers will be providing popcorn toppers as well as treats

Bailey’s CBD will be providing calming treats

“We’re thrilled to team up with community partners who share our passion for creating unique experiences,” said Josh Green, Pup Experience Expert at The Barkade Society. “This event marks the first of many for dog owners and their pets to enjoy unique activities designed especially for them.”

Attendees will be able to purchase a movie ticket for themselves and their dogs where they will be treated to exclusive photo opportunities, treats, and other exclusive event opportunities, like a special doggy snack pack. This event will operate on a first-come, first-served ticket availability. Pricing will be set at $30 for guests who have dogs able to sit on their lap with an option to purchase an extra seat for $15 for dogs too large to fit comfortably on their lap.

Book your tickets here: https://tri.ps/XwaWB