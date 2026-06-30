TV9 Bangla Unveils India’s Biggest Education Expo and Celebrates Academic Excellence Through Uttaran Academic Excellence Honour

Kolkata, 30 June 2026: TV9 Bangla successfully organised India’s Biggest Education Expo, featuring leading educational institutions offering information on a wide range of academic disciplines and professional courses. The expo provided students and parents with a unique opportunity to explore higher education options and make informed decisions after their board examinations.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries including Hon’ble Minister Smt. Agnimitra Paul, for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal; along with Mr. K. Vikram, COO – National & International, TV9 Network; Mr. Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Managing Editor & Business Head, TV9 Bangla; Mr. Ashish Beriwala, Director, SRMB Srijan; and Mr. Shiva Kumar, Assistant Director, KL University.

Designed as a one-stop destination for aspiring students, the expo showcased educational opportunities, emerging career paths, industry-relevant courses, and skill-based programmes aimed at preparing students for an increasingly competitive and evolving job market.

As part of the day’s celebrations, TV9 Bangla also hosted the fifth edition of Uttaran Academic Excellence Honour, recognising and felicitating meritorious students from backward and tribal communities who have excelled despite facing significant socio-economic challenges. The ceremony recognised exceptional students including Labani Mondal, Adrija Gan, Manimala Besra, Sagar Mondal, Alia Paul, and several others who have achieved academic success despite numerous challenges. It also honoured educational institutions that have made remarkable contributions to academic excellence, innovation, student development, and societal progress.

The event was graced by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of Northeastern Region, and Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, among other eminent dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Vikram, COO – National & International, TV9 Network, said:

“Uttaran Academic Excellence Honour is our humble initiative to acknowledge and celebrate institutions that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to academic excellence, innovation in education, student development, and societal impact. These institutions are not merely centres of learning; they are catalysts for change and progress. At TV9 Bangla, we believe that quality education is one of the strongest pillars of a prosperous society. Through this initiative, we aim to highlight stories of commitment, perseverance, innovation, and leadership that truly deserve recognition and appreciation.”

Educational institutions honoured during the ceremony included:

Adamas University; Brainware University; Budge Budge Institute of Technology; Centurion University of Technology and Management; Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College, Durgapur; Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research; Guru Nanak Institute of Technology; International Institute of Nursing & Research (A Unit of Nirmala Foundation); University of Engineering & Management; JIS University; JT College of Management Studies, Kolkata; Kingston Educational Institute; MCKV Institute of Engineering; NCSM Foundation; Nopany Institute of Healthcare Studies; NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur; OmDayal Group; Praxis Business School, Kolkata; Sanaka Educational Trust; Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital; Sister Nivedita University; Shadajharmoni; Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology; Supreme Knowledge Foundation; TEM Management College; The Bandhan School; and Vidyasagar Pharmaceutical College of Education (JNMS Educational Hub).

TV9 Bangla acknowledges the support of its valued partners and sponsors, including Novesta Group, Lalbaba Rice, Khukumoni Sindoor & Alta, and AKMA Group, whose contribution helped make the initiative a grand success.