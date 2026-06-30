Scality and OVHcloud accelerate European digital sovereignty with new cloud storage offering

Partners unveil a sovereign, cyber-resilient storage platform designed for the most demanding AI workloads, combining high-performance object storage, cloud-native infrastructure, and full data control, with no dependence on third-party hyperscalers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 – Scality, a global leader in data infrastructure software for the AI era, and OVHcloud, a global cloud provider and European cloud leader, today announced an expanded technology partnership and a new joint storage platform built for European digital sovereignty. The solution gives organizations full control over sensitive data, with no dependency on U.S. hyperscalers, while delivering the performance and resilience required for the most demanding AI workloads.

Deployment options include a 100% dedicated sovereign cloud and on-premises via the OVHcloud OPCP (On-Prem Cloud Platform), with backup replication across multiple availability zones (multi-AZ).

The expanded partnership addresses two urgent business needs: maintaining control over sensitive data in an increasingly demanding regulatory environment and providing private infrastructure capable of supporting the most intensive artificial intelligence workloads.

Sovereign infrastructure, uncompromised performance

Today, digital transformation faces a contradiction: organizations want the agility of the cloud but cannot afford to expose critical data to foreign jurisdictions. This challenge is particularly acute in healthcare, finance, defense, and public services, where strict regulations such as European GDPR, DORA, NIS2, and HIPAA for the U.S. require data localization and complete control over information assets.

The combination of Scality and OVHcloud OPCP solutions directly addresses this challenge. Scality RING and Scality ARTESCA provide massive, resilient, S3-compatible object storage deployed directly on the customer’s on-premises infrastructure. OPCP adds cloud-native orchestration, a managed services catalog, and deployment automation, all built on a foundation independent of foreign public cloud providers.

Beyond the on-premises layer, this alliance also extends to a dedicated storage offering on OVHcloud Bare Metal infrastructure through the HGR-STOR range. This setup enables organizations to easily deploy off-site backups with private S3 compatibility, integrated with leading cyber-resilience tools such as Veeam and Commvault, all hosted directly by OVHcloud. A key advantage is the guarantee of 100% dedicated servers, with no resource sharing with other customers, providing predictable performance and maximum isolation. It also supports a robust business continuity plan (BCP) by enabling controlled failover to OVHcloud infrastructure in the event of a disaster or primary site outage.

For end users, the result is a modern, seamless, sovereign cloud experience with predictable costs and without the legal risks associated with U.S. hyperscalers.

AI close to the data

Artificial intelligence requires vast amounts of data and computing power, but it is equally demanding in terms of latency and confidentiality. Training models or performing inference on mission-critical data, like medical records, financial transactions, and industrial telemetry, requires processing it where it resides.

The joint Scality-OVHcloud OPCP platform addresses this need end-to-end. Scality’s high-performance object storage, which is GPU-direct compatible and optimized for AI data pipelines, integrates natively with OPCP’s managed on-premises infrastructure. Organizations can train models, run MLOps pipelines, and deploy AI applications in near real time directly within their own environments, without compromising data security or regulatory compliance.

“OVHcloud and Scality share the same conviction: sovereignty is not a barrier to innovation — it is the prerequisite. By combining our high-performance object storage with the OPCP platform, we empower companies to scale their AI projects without ever sacrificing control over their data.”

– Emilio Roman, Chief Revenue Officer, Scality

“The OVHcloud OPCP platform was designed so that software vendors and their customers can benefit from the power of the cloud wherever they need it: on their own premises. Scality is the natural and recognized partner for high-performance storage solutions for the most critical data. Together, OVHcloud and Scality provide a sovereign infrastructure backed by more than 25 years of OVHcloud expertise and ready for AI.”

– Sylvie Houliere Mayca, Managing Director France Belux & MEA, OVHcloud

The joint solution was featured at VivaTech, June 17–20, in Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.