Hyderabad, November 12th, 2024…..UDAI OMNI Hospital Turns 50. It celebrates the Golden Jubilee Celebrations. A small Clinic started in the by-lanes of King Koti by Dr Ved Prakash in 1974 now becomes a 150 bedded hospital.

Addressing a press conference on this milestone achievement the 91-year-old Dr Ved Prakash, founder of the hospital said the erstwhile Udai Clinic, an orthopaedic hospital is now a multi-speciality hospital. It played an instrumental role in the development of specialist healthcare in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Among its most notable accomplishments, the hospital performs over 250 (two hundred and fifty) surgeries per month, while treating over 1 (one) lakh outpatients per year.

Dr Ved Prakash who is now 91 years old still practices, at least two hours a day. He is probably the oldest practicing doctor in India.

Dr Ved Prakash has a medical practice spanning over 60 years. A specialist in Orthopaedic and General Surgery. He was the President AP State Chapter of the Indian Orthopaedic Association. He is now supervising or performing over 500 surgeries a year at UDAI OMNI Clinic.

The real god for us is the patient in our hospital and not doctors, Dr Ved Prakash said. We try to avoid surgeries as much as possible, he added. Life’s aim shouldn’t be just to make money. A hospital is not a means to make money. Serve with care, he added.

We are the most ethical hospital. No one can be more ethical than us said Dr Raghava Dutt Mulukutla, Chief of Spine Surgery. Doctors are not gods. They are human beings. Please do take a second opinion. It is your fundamental right, he said.

Speaking about spine surgery in India, Dr Raghava Dutt Mulukutla, Director and Chief of Spine Surgery at Udai Omni Hospital and Apollo Health City who in last served as the President of the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) and the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASIS) said Indian Spine Surgery reached great heights. We have 400 spine surgeons in India which is very good, he said.

Replying to a question if they had any expansion plans, Dr Udai Prakash – Joint Replacement Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist, the son of Dr Ved Prakash said that they don’t have any such expansion plans.

Dr Raghava Dutt said the best of the best hospitals in the world remain as single units and we don’t believe in expansion and dilution of services. It is better to have a world-class than expand and dilute he said

Good surgeon not who operates well but the one who knows how not to operate but treats and offers relief, they added. Surgery has to be the last option. We do partial knee replacement so there is no need to replace the knee fully. Certain conditions can be treated with a partial replacement, Dr Udai Prakash said.

Udai Clinic joined hands with Incor’s Omni Group of Hospitals in the recent past he shared.

Dr Dutt’s work is now featured in an IIT medical study. Contributing its fair share to the development of medical tourism in the city, the hospital treated patients from all over the country as, well as international patients hailing from Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Kenya, Iraq, UAE, USA, Australia, and many other territories.