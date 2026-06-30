Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Odisha on July 4; Scheduled to Attend a Series of High-Profile Government, Development, and Public Programmes Across the State

Bhubaneswar, June 30 {UDN}: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 4 as part of an important official and political tour. During his one-day visit, he is expected to participate in a series of programmes in the districts of Bargarh and Sambalpur, where several key events have been planned.

According to the proposed schedule, Amit Shah will attend public functions, interact with party leaders and workers, and take part in programmes related to governance and development. His visit is also expected to focus on reviewing developmental initiatives, strengthening the party’s organisational activities, and addressing public gatherings in the region.

The visit holds significant political importance, as it comes at a time when Odisha continues to witness increased political activity and developmental initiatives. Elaborate preparations are underway by both the administration and the concerned organisations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Home Minister’s visit.

Security arrangements are expected to be extensive, with senior officials overseeing preparations at the venues in Bargarh and Sambalpur. Local authorities are coordinating with security agencies to ensure foolproof arrangements for the high-profile visit.

Further details regarding the exact itinerary, timings, and specific events are expected to be announced by the concerned authorities in the coming days. Amit Shah’s Odisha visit is anticipated to attract widespread public attention and is likely to be one of the major political events in the state during the first week of July.