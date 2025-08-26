Univision Sacco members transition from AGM system to Annual Delegates Meeting system

UNIVISION SACCO Monday, August 25, 2025

KITUI COUNTY

By BONIFACE MULU

The members of the Kitui Town based Univision DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited, formerly the Kitui Teachers DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited, on Saturday, August 23, 2025 transitioned from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) system to the Annual Delegates Meeting (ADM) system.

They were for their organisation’s Special General Meeting that they held at the Ithookwe Primary School within the Kitui Central District, Kitui County where the County Trade, Industry, MSMEs, Cooperatives and Innovations Minister Rose Mawia Mutuku was the chief guest at the event. The colourful function was attended by thousands of the sacco’s members.

Addressing the members, the society’s Chairman, Reverend Augustus Munuve, highly thanked them for having attended the meeting well and for agreeing to shift to the Annual Delegates Meeting system.

“We are grateful to you the members for accepting to shift from the AGM system to the ADM system. So we are following the Cabinet Secretary’s directive where he had given us six months to shift to the ADM system and we have met the dateline. We are guided by the Kenya’s Cooperatives Development Ministry,” Munuve said.

On June 18, 2025, the Commissioner for Cooperatives Development issued a circular directing all the cooperatives in Kenya with more than 5,000 members to adopt a delegate system of representation in their general meetings.

Currently the 49 years old Univision DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited has a total of more than 60,000 members.

Munuve talked about their sacco’s proposed delegate structure. He said the supreme authority of the society shall be vested in the general meeting of the delegates.

“The members from an electoral unit shall elect their delegate. A bonafide member is a member with fully paid-up shareholding of 10,000 shillings and actively contributing the Back Office Services Activity (BOSA) deposits,” the sacco leader said.

Munuve also said the society shall have electoral zones and units as may be established by the board from time to time. And he added that every member shall belong to one electoral zone/unit.

The cooperator said that an annual delegates meeting shall be convened within four months after the end of the society’s financial year.

“The society shall operate under a delegate system of representation. The board shall notify the members of the vacancies arising in the board, the supervisory committee and the delegates through the society’s official communication channels,” he said, adding that the board shall establish electoral zones and units based on the geographical location of the members, number of the members, common bond and the consolidated shares and the deposits of the members in a given area.

According to him, the sacco shall have a maximum of 200 delegates or as maybe decided by the board from time to time and approved by the delegate meeting.

Munuve announced that the society’s proposed electoral units in 2025 are the Kitui Central/Katulani (18 units), Kitui West/Matinyani (17units), Nzambani/Kisasi (15 units), Mutomo/Ikutha (15 units), Mutitu (15 units), Mwingi Central/ Migwani (15 units), Lower Yatta (15 units), Mwingi East/ Ngomeni (15 units) and Kyuso, Tseikuru/Muumoni (15 units) for the Kitui County and the Makueni (8 units) for the Makueni County and the Machakos (6 units) for the Machakos County.

And addressing the function, the chief guest Rose Mawia Mutuku also highly thanked the members for agreeing to transition to the ADM system.

“I thank you for getting me here today. I am the County Trade, Industry, MSMEs, Cooperatives and Innovations Minister. The cooperative saccos in the Kitui County are administered under my ministry,” Mutuku said.

“We as a ministry highly congratulate you for transitioning from the AGM system to the ADM system. The delegate system is not a new system. We as ministry are happy with what has happened today in Kitui. We have witnessed the Univision Sacco moving from the AGM system to the ADM system. This is a very important thing. Our (the ministry) duty is to oversight the sacco leaders for the good of the members. I can tell you that you are the only ones who can make this to happen,” the minister said.

“We are very happy with the Univision Sacco’s membership. You are more than 60,000 members and that very highly impressive number of the membership is because the Univision Sacco is a very good sacco,” Mutuku said as she highly lauded the society’s tremendous growth.

The minister assured the Kitui County’s cooperators that the Governor Dr. Julius Makau Malombe’s government would continue supporting them for their benefits and for the benefits of the County.

The minister was accompanied by the Kitui County Cooperatives Chief Officer Paul Ngei Monyi and the County Cooperatives Director Sammy Kasanga Musomba who also addressed the occasion.

Chief Officer Paul Ngei Monyi highly lauded the Univision Sacco’s excellent leadership. “This is one of the most vibrant saccos in this region. The membership is so good. Let me thank you for what you have done as a sacco,” he said.

He said: “The delegate system is not a bad thing. It is a good thing. Moving to the ADM system is a directive by the Kenya’s government.”

And for his part, Sammy Kasanga Musomba told the Univision Sacco members: “Your success is the success of the cooperatives in Kitui and in the region. You show the world that the Univision Sacco is a sacco to be in. We (the ministry) will work with you. We will walk with you and we will be supporting you and we will be moving together.”

The Univision Sacco Chief Executive Officer Florence M. Mutua, the society’s Treasurer Simon Muema Munyoki and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Kitui County Chairman Samuel Kathinuku also addressed the function among others.

With its head office in Kitui Town, the Univision DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited has a total of ten branch offices-Kitui, Mwingi, Kyuso, Machakos, Makueni, Mutitu, Mutomo, Matuu, Wote and Makindu. And it has a total of six sacco offices that are the Kabati, Masii, Mutha, Tseikuru, Kambu and Kikima.