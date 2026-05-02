Iconic UK brand NEXT taps into Bengaluru’s demand for international fashion with new stores at the Phoenix Mall of Asia

Bengaluru, May 2: NEXT, the UK’s iconic fashion brand, announced the launch of its new stores for Women, Men and Kids in Bengaluru, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia. With these new stores, customers in Bangalore now get the opportunity to experience this iconic British brand. This opening comes after the brand inaugurated its stores across Pune and Hyderabad, marking another significant step in NEXT’s long-term India expansion strategy in collaboration with Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd. (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale entity of Myntra, and its licensed franchisee partners.

As part of this strategic association, MJIPL holds the licensed rights to distribute NEXT’s product portfolio in India through a franchise model, while strengthening the brand’s omni-channel presence across the country. Established in 1982, NEXT is globally recognised for its contemporary British aesthetic, focus on quality, and accessible pricing. The brand has over 460 stores in the UK, 265 international franchise locations, and an online presence across 80 countries.

Located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, one of Bengaluru’s prominent retail destinations, the ~4,500 sq. ft. men and women store provide an immersive brand experience and brings NEXT’s globally celebrated fashion selection to an expanding base of style-conscious Indian shoppers. Designed in line with the brand’s signature philosophy, the store features a global layout, clearly defined category zones, and an intuitive shopping journey. Customers can explore nearly 500 styles across men’s and women’s wear, reflecting NEXT’s British design ethos and quality.

In addition, NEXT has also introduced a dedicated kids wear store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, offering ~180 styles across age groups. The assortment includes summer essentials such as t-shirts, dresses, shorts, trousers, denims, and swimwear, combining durability, comfort, and style. With this collection, NEXT aims to address the gap in India’s underserved kids wear market.

The in-store assortment is curated for Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan lifestyle and unique weather. It focuses on smart-casual dressing, versatile layering pieces, and a balance of everyday essentials and occasion-led styles. A seasonal resort and beachwear collection has also been introduced for summer, along with select in-store unique drops.

Speaking on the launch, Venu Nair, Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omni-channel, Myntra, said,

“Bengaluru is a key fashion-forward market, and expanding here reflects the strong traction NEXT is building with Indian customers. As the brand continues to scale its presence across key metros with new stores, our partnership is focused on bringing its globally loved British fashion closer to customers through a seamless shopping experience.”

Since the brand’s debut in India in 2023, NEXT has seen consistent growth, reflecting strong consumer affinity for its design-led, everyday fashion. The launch of the brand’s new store in Bengaluru marks an important milestone in building a distinctive offline fashion experience, complementing NEXT’s strong online presence and reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for style-conscious Indian shoppers.