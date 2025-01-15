Yogesh Bhatia, 65, Captures Mountain Ghost

New Delhi : Wildlife photographer Yogesh Bhatia recently achieved a remarkable feat by capturing rare photographs of the elusive snow leopard in the rugged heights of the Himalayas. This thrilling expedition took place in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, where he spent 10 days enduring harsh conditions with temperatures ranging from -15°C to -20°C and elevations reaching 15,000 feet. Successfully completing this challenging journey at the age of 65 reflects his unwavering passion, determination, and courage for photography.

The snow leopard, often referred to as the “ghost of the mountains,” is an extremely rare and elusive species. It inhabits the icy peaks of the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Pamir ranges, surviving in harsh conditions of up to -40°C at altitudes ranging from 9,800 to 17,000 feet. Not only did Yogesh capture this magnificent creature on camera, but he also photographed other rare wildlife, including the Himalayan blue sheep and the red fox.

Yogesh Bhatia’s contributions to wildlife photography go beyond his artistic and technical mastery. Using advanced equipment such as the Sony Alpha 1 camera paired with a 400mm f/2.8 lens, he has also played a significant role in conservation efforts, including tiger preservation campaigns. His photographs not only showcase the beauty of nature but also connect audiences to the importance of conservation.

Yogesh regularly organizes photography trips to locations like Ranthambore and Masai Mara, where he teaches participants technical skills and the ethics of wildlife photography. His work inspires young people to connect with nature and emphasizes the need to protect it. Each of his photographs conveys a message about the vitality of wildlife and the urgent need for conservation. Yogesh Bhatia is a true role model in the fields of both photography and wildlife preservation.