Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 Hosts a Glittering Delhi Preview

January 15th, New Delhi: The Jaipur Literature Festival, celebrated as the “greatest literary show on earth,” is set to return for its 18th edition from 30th January to 3rd February 2025, at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Ahead of the main Festival, Teamwork Arts hosted an exclusive Delhi preview at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, (Special Experiences Partner for the curtain raiser), offering a glimpse into the detailed, nuanced, and meticulous programming that defines this global literary extravaganza.

This year, the Festival’s themes reflect narratives that shape our world and books that have triggered our imagination with a variety of sessions. Sessions that focus on themes such as Democracy and Equality will examine the timeless quest for justice and the truths behind constitutional ideals. The ever-popular Crime Fiction segment will bring thrilling narratives of mystery and suspense, while the Biographies and Memoirs section promises to offer intimate insights into extraordinary lives. For food enthusiasts, the Gastronomy theme will celebrate culinary traditions and flavors that unite cultures across borders. Additionally, sessions on theatre adaptations, cinema, history, and culture will present an array of perspectives, celebrating the diverse narratives that shape our collective heritage.

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Abhijit Banerjee, Andrew O’Hagan, Anita Anand, Anna Funder, Amol Palekar, Anirudh Kanisetti, Barnaby Rogerson, Benjamin Moser, Cauvery Madhavan, Claire Messud, Claudia De Rham, David Hare, David Nicholls, Esther Duflo, Fiona Carnarvon, Geetanjali Shree, Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, Gideon Levy, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Ijeoma Oluo, Imtiaz Ali, Ira Mukhoty, Irenosen Okojie, James Wood, Javed Akhtar, Jenny Erpenbeck, Joe Boyd, John Vaillant, Kallol Bhattacherjee, Katy Hessel, Lamorna Ash, Lindsey Hilsum, Maithree Wickramasinghe, Manav Kaul, Manu S. Pillai, Matt Preston, Miriam Margolyes, Nathan Thrall, Pankaj Mishra, Peter Sarris, Philip Marsden, Philippe Sands, Prayaag Akbar, Priyanka Mattoo, Rahul Bose, Ranjit Hoskote, Robert Service, Shahu Patole, Sophy Roberts, Stephen Greenblatt, Stephen R. Platt, Sunil Amrith, Susan Jung, Tarun Khanna, Tina Brown, Tim Mackintosh-Smith, V. V. Ganeshananthan, Venki Ramakrishnan, Yaroslav Trofimov, and Yuvan Aves.

A commitment to inclusivity remains at the heart of the Festival with the return of the Sign Language Interpretation Sessions in collaboration with Nupur Sansthan. This initiative, widely appreciated in previous editions, ensures that the Festival is accessible to everyone, fostering a space where stories and ideas can truly reach everyone.

The Festival will host over 300 luminaries, including Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winners, journalists, policymakers, and acclaimed writers. The concurrent Jaipur BookMark (JBM), South Asia’s leading publishing conclave, will celebrate its 12th year with a focus on translations, storytelling innovations, and the role of AI in shaping the future of publishing.

William Dalrymple, award-winning historian and Festival Co-Director, said, “The Jaipur Literature Festival, the biggest literary festival in the world, returns with a spectacular lineup, featuring a range of award-winning writers. The Festival continues to serve as a global platform where some of the world’s most influential voices come together to engage, inspire, and exchange ideas. It fosters meaningful dialogue across a wide range of topics, bridging perspectives from diverse cultural and intellectual backgrounds. It not only celebrates literature but also acts as a beacon for understanding and collaboration in an increasingly interconnected yet divided world. We hope to see you all there, where the greatest writers on the planet come together for an extraordinary celebration of literature, ideas, and dialogue, with accessibility at its finest.” Namita Gokhale, award-winning writer and Festival Co-Director, said, “The Jaipur Literature Festival returns to cast its web of magical enchantment over the world of books and ideas, poetry, and music. Our stellar programme covers a rich diversity of themes, across continents and cultures. This edition weaves a dynamic mosaic of books, ideas, arguments, and epiphanies. With 26 languages—13 international and 13 Indian—it opens windows to many worlds, celebrating a unique linguistic landscape of ‘Many Languages, One Literature.’ A vintage edition awaits!” Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, “This year’s edition exemplifies the transformative power of books and ideas, building bridges across cultural and intellectual divides to celebrate our universal love for literature. The Festival creates a space for thoughtful exchange, where stories and

ideas come to life, fostering empathy, understanding, and collective growth. It is more than a celebration of the written word; it is a movement that connects individuals and communities through shared narratives and informed discourse.” Preeta Singh, President, Teamwork Arts, said, “Celebrating 18 incredible years of the Jaipur Literature Festival, we express deep gratitude to our partners—brands, ambassadors, foundations, and media—for their invaluable support and cooperation. Together, we’ve built an enduring experience, reachingover 400 million people globally. Even during the challenges of COVID, partners stood steadfast, with platforms like YouTube and Hotstar ensuring accessibility and media partnerships taking our stories to places like Jammu & Kashmir and Nagaland. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nand Ghar, Hawthornden Foundation, The U.S. Embassy, UN Women, Embassy of Ireland, Culture Ireland Grant, EU, Vedica, Mukesh Bansal, The Holberg Prize, Embassy of Netherlands, Embassy of Austria, BluSmart, Fratelli, Banyan School Tree, Rajasthan Tourism, Delhi Tourism, Harper Collins, and HUP MCLI. We also acknowledge our Media Partners—ABP News, Tv9, Daily Hunt, and The Print, along with our Print Media Partners—New Indian Express, Rajasthan Patrika, Malayala Manorama, Business Standard, Amar Ujala, Dainik Bhaskar, and Sakal. To our Radio Partner, Red FM, for their invaluable support in amplifying the festival’s spirit and message. With the support of JBM, the Norwegian Embassy, and Tamil publications, Jaipur Literature Festival has truly become the ‘Kumbh of Literature,’ a beacon of ideas and inspiration for the world.” Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, said, “Norway has beenthe Country Partner at Jaipur BookMark since its inception more than a decade ago. As founding partners ofthe event, we are proud of the way the publishers’ forum has developed and its integration into the Jaipur Literature Festival. JBM’s focus on the publishing industry and on translations is an important aspect of literature. We wish JBM all the best and look forward to the event in 2025.” “At The Leela, we believe in the power of storytelling through unique and exceptional experiences. Our fourth year of partnership with the Jaipur Literature Festival deepens thiscommitment, making such partnerships even more meaningful. “Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts”

The curtain-raiser featured a mesmerizing performance by the renowned Khartal maestro Bhungar Khan, who showcased the richness of Rajasthan’s

folk rhythms.