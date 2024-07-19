Al Nassr to face Myawady, Young Elephants, and Abu Dhabi in AFC Women’s Champions League

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 19 July 2024: In what promises to be another defining moment in women’s football history, Saudi Arabia will host the preliminary stage of the first-ever AFC Women’s Champions League next month, it has been confirmed on Thursday.

Organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the AFC Women’s Champions League is destined to usher in a new era of success and progress for women’s football in the years ahead – serving as the new premier continental competition for professional women’s clubs across the region.

For the upcoming 2024/25 season, the highly anticipated inaugural edition will welcome the 21 domestic champions from AFC member associations – with full details revealed at the preliminary and group stage draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Running from August 25-31, the preliminary stage kicks off the AFC Women’s Champions League with 13 teams competing across four league-format groups. The winner of each will progress to the group stage, where eight top-seeded clubs await.

After an illustrious recent history of hosting high-profile regional and international football matches and competitions, Saudi Arabia’s hosting credentials will also come to fore once again. This follows the successful hosting of the West Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship in February in the Kingdom, along with the growth of the Women’s Premier League ahead of its third season.

Amongst those aiming to make their mark on the continental stage is Al Nassr, winners of the 2023/24 Saudi Arabian Women’s Premier League. Having qualified for the tournament’s preliminary phase, Al Nassr will represent the Kingdom against some of Asia’s best teams – facing Group A clashes against Myawady Women FC, Young Elephants FC, and Abu Dhabi Country Club for a place in the next round.

Al Nassr will compete in the preliminary round, with all Group A fixtures taking place in Riyadh from 25 to 31 August, marking a historic moment for Saudi Arabian women’s football with the first AFC Women’s Champions League matches to be held in the Kingdom.