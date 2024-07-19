Hyderabad/Mumbai; July 19, 2024: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) (BSE Scrip Code: 542760; NSE Symbol: SWSOLAR), a leading home-grown renewable EPC, announced its results for the first quarter of FY25, which witnessed a continued revenue growth of 78% YoY. The company’s strong commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction is reaffirmed by a strong order inflow of INR 2,170 crore.

Having witnessed a strong rebound in its revenue in Q4 FY24, SWREL continues its growth trajectory driven by a consistent improvement in financials and overall performance. This is the second consecutive quarter witnessing a positive EBIDTA, PBT and PAT. Post its QIP, the company has regained it’s market standing as the leading solar EPC in India. The financials are also moving in the right direction with net debt improving to INR 97 crore in June 2024 vis-à-vis INR 116 crore in March 2024. SWREL also declared a substantial gross margin at 11%, reinforcing its competent position in the market and continuing to solidify its focused business growth.