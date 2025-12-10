AMF trained para Air rifle shooters of India shine at 6th National Para Shooting Championship 2025

Hyderabad, Dec 10: The Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) proudly announces an impressive 2 Gold and 4 Silver medal performance at the 6th National Para Shooting Championship 2025, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.

Competing as junior athletes in senior categories also, both shooters displayed exceptional maturity, courage, and precision—an achievement that marks them as emerging forces in India’s para shooting circuit.

Banoth Pavani (18 years – Telangana)

Pavani, the youngest Para-Air rifle shooter from Telangana to stand on the national stage this year, showcased outstanding grit and promise by securing three Silver medals, even while competing with seniors.

Medals:

Silver – 10mAirRifle Standing (Junior)

Silver – 10mAirRifle Standing (Mixed – Junior)

Silver – 10mAirRifle Standing (Mixed)

Khushbu (15 years – Uttar Pradesh)

Khushbu delivered a commanding performance with two Gold medals and one Silver, demonstrating remarkable consistency despite competing against senior athletes.

Medals:

Gold –10mAirRifle Standing (Junior)

Gold – 10mAirRifle Standing (Junior Mixed)

Silver – 10mAirRifle Standing (Mixed)

Both athletes are rapidly rising talents in para sports air rifle shooting and are currently preparing for major international events including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the 2028 Paralympics. Their early success at such a young age reflects their strong future in Para Sports – Air Rifle Shooting.

AMF extends heartfelt gratitude to Invesco, Alcon, and GMMCO for supporting the team, and to Flutter Entertainment India for supporting above 18y para-athletes of AMF.