LPU Makes History with First Runner-Up MAKA Sports Trophy 2024, While Students Win Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award

New Delhi, January 04th, 2025: In a historic achievement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has officially recognized Lovely Professional University (LPU) as the recipient of the First Runner-Up MAKA Sports Trophy for 2024. This remarkable milestone makes LPU the first private institution to earn this prestigious honor for two consecutive years—a feat that has not been matched since 1956. The award will be presented during the National Sports Awards ceremony, where the honorees will be honored by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on January 17, 2025.

In addition to this accolade, LPU’s exceptional athletes will receive two of the nation’s highest honors: the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 and the Arjuna Award. These prestigious awards recognize individuals who have shown outstanding performance and made significant contributions to the advancement of Indian sports, further enhancing LPU’s reputation as a leader in sporting excellence.

During the ceremony, LPU’s Harmanpreet Singh, Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, will be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024. Additionally, LPU students Sukhjeet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh will receive the Arjuna Award for their excellence in hockey. Harmanpreet Singh demonstrated unparalleled leadership at the Paris Olympics, playing a pivotal role in India’s remarkable victory in hockey. Sukhjeet and Jarmanpreet Singh delivered extraordinary performances that contributed to this success, showcasing their dedication and elevating India’s status in global sports. This achievement reflects LPU’s commitment to elite sports training, solidifying its reputation as a hub for producing world-class athletes.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU congratulated all the awardees and everyone who played a role in these sporting achievements, including students, staff, and coaches. Dr. Mittal stated, “LPU is committed to sports excellence by providing world-class infrastructure and significant financial support through scholarships, ensuring the growth and development of athletic talent. These initiatives are designed to provide students with access to top-tier facilities that nurture both training and personal growth. LPU’s vision is to elevate sports to a position of equal importance as education in India, ensuring it becomes a key pillar of student development.

The National Sports Awards are presented annually to honor exceptional achievements in sports. These esteemed awards include the ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’, recognizing the highest level of performance in sports, the ‘Arjuna Award’, for outstanding achievements in sports and games, the ‘Dronacharya Award’ for excellence in coaching, and the ‘Dhyan Chand Award’ for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games.

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is presented to the university that demonstrates the best overall performance at the Khelo India University Games, wherein LPU stood as the First Runner-up. It recognizes institutions that excel in nurturing grassroots sports development, while also acknowledging the university with the highest achievements across inter-university tournaments. This year, a significant number of applications and nominations were submitted for the award, all of which were carefully reviewed by the esteemed Selection Committee. The Committee was chaired by Justice (Retd.) V. Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court of India included a distinguished panel of sports professionals, including elite athletes, renowned sports journalists, and experienced sports administrators.