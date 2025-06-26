5 Ways AVENTOS Top Lift Systems Help You Design the Most Premium Wall Cabinet Experience

What takes wall cabinets from ordinary to absolute showstoppers in living spaces?

While traditional wall cabinets with hinged doors hit the mark in delivering the basic performance expected of a wall cabinet—they fall short when it comes to offering the convenience users need day in and day out. Their horizontal opening style not only eats up valuable space but also restricts users from moving freely, with the fear of head bumps always lurking around the corner.

Also, what about creating a harmonious design—with a minimal gap layout and a clean, uninterrupted look? You won’t get that freedom with wall cabinets that have hinged doors.

Things get interestingly different with AVENTOS top by Blum.

These sophisticated lift systems—an upgrade to Blum’s trusted AVENTOS family—revolve entirely around two things: Exceptional practicality for everyday use and the creative liberty to design wall cabinets with elegance. From its ability to offer impeccable motion while opening, holding, and closing wall cabinet doors vertically—to the freedom of designing its doors with diverse materials and styles—the AVENTOS top is a modern necessity for any forward-thinking wall cabinet design. It makes for an ideal choice for wall cabinets that want to stand out in both design and convenience, regardless of the living spaces they’re used in.

Let’s get down to five things in AVENTOS top lift systems that make wall cabinets a class apart:

1. Mesmerising Vertical Motion – No Movement Restrictions, No Head Bumps.

The first thing that leaves users in awe about wall cabinets made with AVENTOS is their seamless upward glide. The lift systems move doors up and away from users, so they don’t have to worry about the door hitting their heads or feeling interrupted when storing and grabbing things from the wall cabinet.

2. Take the Already Smooth Motion to the Next Level with Motion Technologies.

Along with the vertical motion that is visually stunning, get wall cabinet doors to open with hardly any effort and close silently—just the way users will love. AVENTOS lift systems come integrated with BLUMOTION soft-close. Add SERVO-DRIVE (electrical) or TIP-ON (mechanical) motion technologies to open the cabinet doors with just a simple push.

3. Slimline Gap Layout and Handleless Doors for an Elegant, Minimal Look.

Feel free to design wall cabinets with diverse materials and styles. Use SERVO-DRIVE motion technology to open and close wall cabinet doors with a simple push—no need for handles. Create a virtually seamless look without handles and with a super-thin gap layout.

4. Invest in Lift Systems that have been tested for the long haul with 80,000 Test Cycles

AVENTOS isn’t your average lift system claiming to be long-lasting. They undergo up to 80,000 openings and closings, ensuring their quality and performance last through the test of everyday use in living spaces.

5. Choose an impressive opening style for wall cabinets throughout living spaces

Get complete control over how your wall cabinets open—bi-fold, up-and-over, lift-up, or stay-lift. Depending on cabinet dimensions—wide or small—and the kind of opening style that complements the interiors, you can choose an AVENTOS lift system for your wall cabinets. Given below are the choices:

• AVENTOS HF top: For bi-fold opening doors.

• AVENTOS HS top: For one-part doors that swing up.

• AVENTOS HL top: For one-part doors that lift up parallel to the cabinet.

• AVENTOS HK top, HK-S, HK-XS: For one-part doors that pivot up.

Rethink how you design wall cabinets with the AVENTOS top—enjoy more freedom to design, offer more convenience for everyday use, and leave your distinctive touch with every wall cabinet. Like a maestro masterfully staging his performance, stage your wall cabinets for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and every living space that is in need of a long-lasting wall cabinet that does not miss a beat on style or convenience.