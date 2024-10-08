AtData Launches SafeToTrust Solution to Help Retailers Combat Promotion and Coupon Abuse

Dedham, Mass. (October 8, 2024) – AtData a leading innovator in email address intelligence, data security and digital trust solutions, today unveiled a new solution, SafeToTrust, aimed at helping retailers and marketers mitigate promotional abuse and coupon fraud.

AtData’s innovative SafeToTrust solution enables retailers to flag and block disposable, generated, or bot emails to prevent fake account creation and misuse of coupons, promotional discounts and free trial offers.

“Coupons are a cornerstone of retail marketing, but the rise of digital scams to exploit online discounts through multiple email addresses, fake accounts, and other deceptive practices, costs U.S. businesses hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Brian Burke, AtData VP of Product. “Our new SafeToTrust solution safeguards brands by identifying and eliminating toxic emails associated with coupon and promotional abuse.”

SafeToTrust ensures that promotional offers reach genuine consumers by improving the quality of customer interactions and promotional campaigns to help protect and maintain a brand’s reputation.

AtData’s state-of-the-art services are designed to empower marketers with the tools to not only reach but genuinely connect with customers on an emotional and logical level as AtData’s email validation, identity resolution, and profile enrichment insights help add value to every communication.