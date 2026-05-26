AVer Launches the MT100S, Bringing AI Voice Tracking and Automated Camera Switching to Hybrid Classrooms

Taipei, Taiwan – May 26: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today introduced the MT100S Matrix Tracking Box, a Voice Tracking matrix switching solution designed for hybrid and HyFlex classrooms. The MT100S delivers true instructional flexibility through hands-free automation and support for up to four video feeds, empowering educators to focus entirely on teaching while keeping both in-class and remote students fully engaged.

Automated Voice Tracking for Hands-Free Presentations

The MT100S enables AI-driven Voice Tracking by integrating AVer cameras with Audio-Technica’s microphone systems. As the conversation shifts across the room, the system detects the active speaker and switches to the appropriate camera view automatically. This eliminates the need for a remote control or a dedicated operator while helping remote participants follow the natural flow of the conversation, creating a more engaging and connected experience.

Bringing Proven Video + Voice Tracking to More Classrooms

The MT100S features AVer’s proven integration with Audio-Technica microphone systems. This integration has already demonstrated its value in institutions such as Tsai Hsing High School, Kaohsiung Girls’ Senior High School, TaiPin Elementary School, and Tur Ya Kar Elementary and Junior High School, where it captures student participation, supports cross-campus teaching, and enhances hybrid learning outcomes. It enables seamless video and voice tracking for more engaging and inclusive hybrid learning experiences, enabling educators to focus on teaching with greater ease.

Key Benefits at a Glance

Designed for simple deployment and long-term value, the MT100S is an easy-to-use AV solution, suitable for a wide range of education environments. Key benefits include:

lHands-Free Lectures and Discussions: The MT100S enables cameras to automatically follow the active speaker, allowing instructors and participants to focus on the session rather than device control.

lEngaging Hybrid Views: Supporting up to 4 live feeds and dynamic layouts, the MT100S provides clear views of both people and content for in-room and remote participants.

lEasy Setup and Control: Its compact hardware with PoE+ and intuitive web UI streamlines installation and simplifies daily operation for AV staff and educators.

lFlexible, Future-Ready Connectivity: HDMI®, USB, IP, and NDI® HX support enable BYOD and smooth integration with existing AV systems and workflows for streaming, recording, and conferencing.

lEfficient and Sustainable Design: It delivers professional grade automation with space-optimized, eco-conscious packaging that helps reduce environmental impact as well as shipping and storage demands.

To learn more about the MT100S, please visit presentation.aver.com/model/mt100s.

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