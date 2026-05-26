Fine Acers appoints Suresh Koram for UK operations

May, 26: Fine Acers, a premier developer of branded resorts on Sales Leaseback model, has announced the appointment of Mr. Suresh Koram as an Authorised Business Partner, effective 14th May 2026, based out of the company’s London, UK office. In his new role, Mr. Koram will be leading the overall operations for Fine Acers in the region and will also spearhead the company’s outreach and engagement with the NRI community across the UK.

Known for developing iconic hospitality-led properties across prime destinations, Fine Acers has established a strong presence in the luxury real estate and resort investment space through innovative models such as sale-leaseback opportunities. With a growing portfolio spanning destinations including Udaipur, Goa, Jaipur, Pushkar, Jawai, Coorg and Sakleshpur, the company continues to focus on delivering high-value investment opportunities rooted in luxury, sustainability and long-term growth. Over the years, Fine Acers has collaborated with leading hospitality brands including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Grand, Dolce and Regenta by The Royal Orchid Group while consistently expanding its footprint across premium leisure destinations.

Mr. Koram brings with him over two decades of diverse global professional experience spanning technology, entrepreneurship and community leadership. His professional journey began with Wipro in 2000, followed by a tenure at Dell in 2004. Since 2012, he has continued to contribute significantly through his association with Visa.

In addition to his corporate experience, Mr. Koram is also an entrepreneur with interests in technology, healthcare, hospitality and real estate sectors. He oversees ventures including WIZ Technologies, a software and web development firm, and NTR Bio Sensors, founded in 2019, which operates production and marketing units across Italy, the UK, Ireland and India.

Beyond business, Mr. Koram is widely recognized for his philanthropic and community-driven initiatives supporting underserved communities. His commitment towards combining innovation, entrepreneurship and social impact reflects a leadership approach aligned with Fine Acers’ long-term vision of responsible growth and global expansion.