Buying a Nokia 5G mobile in 2026? Nokia X30 5G vs Nokia G42 5G

A compact premium build or a repairable value pick – here’s how Nokia’s two 5G mobiles compare, and how to buy either on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance.

If you’re looking at a Nokia smartphone, you’ll find a lineup built around dependable hardware rather than frequent new releases. That makes the choice simpler: it comes down to two 5G models, each aimed at a different kind of buyer. Whichever one suits you, buying it doesn’t have to mean paying the full amount upfront. An Easy EMI Loan or Insta EMI Card from Bajaj Finance lets you spread the cost of either phone into manageable monthly payments, so the decision can rest on fit rather than upfront budget. Here’s a closer look at the Nokia 5G mobiles you can currently buy in India.

Nokia X30 5G: the compact premium option

The Nokia X30 5G sits at the top of Nokia’s current smartphone range, built around a compact AMOLED display and a focus on sustainability, with a recycled aluminium frame and a three-year warranty.

Specification Details Display 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz, FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM/storage 8GB with 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 13MP with OIS Front camera 16MP Battery 4,200 mAh Charging 33W wired Operating system Android 12 Build IP67 rated, Gorilla Glass Victus

USP: The IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus protection give it durability that’s uncommon at this size, while the three-year warranty and update commitment suit buyers who prefer to keep a phone for longer.

Nokia G42 5G: the value-focused pick

The Nokia G42 5G targets buyers who want 5G connectivity and a large battery without paying a premium. It’s also built with repairability in mind, using a QuickFix design that lets you replace the battery, screen and charging port yourself.

Specification Details Display 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz, HD+ Processor Snapdragon 480+ RAM/storage 6GB with 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 20W wired Operating system Android 13 Build IP52 rated

USP: The QuickFix repairable design and 5,000 mAh battery make this a practical, low-maintenance choice for everyday use, particularly for buyers who want a phone that’s simple to service down the line.

Which one should you buy?

If a compact design, better display quality, and stronger build durability matter more to you, the Nokia X30 5G is the stronger pick. If you’d rather prioritise a bigger battery and easier self-repair at a fraction of the cost, the Nokia G42 5G makes more practical sense.

Nokia 5G mobiles price in India

Here’s a clear look at what each model costs, so you can decide which one fits your budget and needs.

Model Variant Price Nokia X30 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 48,999 Nokia G42 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 11,999

For the full range of Nokia 5G mobiles, including current availability, it’s worth checking listings before you decide.

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Buying your Nokia smartphone on Easy EMIs

Once you’ve picked a model, buying it through Bajaj Finance is straightforward:

Check your loan eligibility online. Once approved, visit any of Bajaj Finance’s 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, or shop online. Select your Nokia smartphone and choose the Easy EMI Loan or Insta EMI Card at checkout. Pick a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.

You can also benefit from zero down payment on select models, Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830, and up to 60% off the price of select phones. Whether you’re drawn to the X30 5G’s compact build or the G42 5G’s repairable design, Bajaj Finance’s wide partner network and flexible EMI tenures make either mobile an easier fit for your budget.