Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India 2026 incorporating the Denim Show

New Delhi, 03rd Aug 2026: India’s garment, textile and denim manufacturing industries are strengthening their manufacturing capabilities through technology adoption, modern production systems and process optimisation to remain globally competitive. Reflecting these developments, Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show will return to Bharat Mandapam from 6 – 8 August 2026. The exhibition will bring together 185+ exhibitors and 700+ brands and will display over 1,200 products across 14,850 gross sqm. Featuring a dedicated zone for The Denim Show, supported by the Denim Manufacturers Association.

The expo as a focused B2B platform, manufacturers of textile technologies, garment and textile machinery, accessories, fabrics, and allied solutions with garment and apparel manufacturers, bulk buyers, textile factory owners, textile designers, and other stakeholders from across the industry. Complementing the exhibition, Denim Show, supported by Denim Manufacturers Association will spotlight the complete denim value chain, featuring Denim Mills & Fabrics, Accessories & Trims, Denim Finishing & Washing Technology, Denim Garment & Apparel Machinery, and Dyes & Chemicals.

The 2026 edition will witness expanded participation across sewing machinery, spare parts, digital textile printing, embroidery technologies, laundry and finishing systems, denim manufacturing solutions and automation technologies. More than 70 companies will be participating for the first time, along with international representation from regions.

Alongside Gartex Texprocess India, the Denim Show in with the support of the Denim Manufacturers Association of India, will showcase innovations in denim fabrics and dyes providing sourcing professionals with dedicated opportunities to explore new developments. Brands like Arvind, Ginni, Jindal, Lion Fabrics, Maruti Denim, Nandan, Raymond, Sudarshan Denim, Surya Lakshmi, TCM, Vinod Denim, among others, will be featuring their latest collections.

Expressing her ideas, Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared: “Each edition of Gartex Texprocess India is built around what the industry needs most – access to the right technologies, the right buyers and meaningful business opportunities. With the 2026 edition, we look forward to bringing the industry together once again to facilitate meaningful business connections, showcase transformative technologies and create new opportunities that will shape the future of the textile manufacturing.”

Adding to this, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, remarked: “Gartex Texprocess India has grown into a trusted marketplace where technology, innovation and business converge, reflecting the evolving priorities of India’s textile manufacturing sector. Over the years, the show has evolved into an important annual business platform where serious buyers evaluate investments in technology and production capabilities.”

The show is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd.