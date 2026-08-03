buildAhome marks 10 years with focus on construction quality, site safety and post-handover support

Bengaluru 03rd Aug 2026 :buildAhome completes 10 years, sharpens focus on quality, safety and post-handover support.Home construction company buildAhome has completed 10 years of operations, strengthening its quality-control, site-safety and post-handover systems as it seeks to bring greater accountability and transparency to individual home construction.The company said its project execution model places quality assurance and quality control at the centre of the construction process. Its QA/QC checks begin from site marking and continue through every stage until the completed home is handed over to the client.

A dedicated QA/QC team independently reviews work at critical stages before construction is allowed to proceed. Each stage is checked against the approved structural drawings, prescribed construction methods and applicable Indian Standards.

During footing and concreting work, for instance, reinforcement and bar-bending work executed at the site are compared with drawings issued by the structural team. Any deviation, omission or required correction is documented, rectified and communicated to the client before approval is given for the next stage.

The company follows more than 350 checkpoints across the construction cycle. QA/QC approvals at every critical stage are aimed at preventing errors from being carried forward, giving homeowners visibility into the work and ensuring that construction progresses only after the required standards have been met.

buildAhome said this stage-wise approval system reflects its commitment to delivering the best possible quality while maintaining transparency with clients throughout the project.

“Building a home is a long and deeply personal journey for every homeowner. Our responsibility is to ensure that the work is checked carefully, concerns are addressed at the right stage and clients remain informed throughout the process. Over the years, these systems have helped us bring greater consistency and accountability to every project,” said Abhijith Ramapriyan, CEO, buildAhome.

Site safety is another focus area. The company has introduced practices generally associated with larger commercial and high-rise projects at individual home construction sites.

These measures include barricading around multi-storey work areas and major openings, covering underground sumps and cut-outs, maintaining organised material storage and installing safety nets. Workers undertaking external plastering or painting at height are also required to use safety harnesses.

The company said these measures are intended to reduce avoidable risks for workers, clients and others visiting active construction sites.Post-handover support forms the third part of buildAhome’s operating model. The company provides a one-year warranty covering issues arising from work executed by it, including damaged tiles, sanitary or interior defects, faulty fixtures and leakages. Rectification or replacement during the warranty period is undertaken without additional cost to the homeowner.

It also offers a 10-year waterproofing warranty covering seepage and leakage-related concerns. buildAhome said the maintenance and warranty framework has been part of its operating model since it began operations and was not introduced as a recent service.Over the past decade, the company has worked across varied site conditions, topographical constraints and execution challenges, helping its teams develop practical solutions across different stages of home construction.

By combining independent quality checks, stage-wise client communication, site-safety systems and structured post-handover support, buildAhome aims to provide homeowners with greater assurance from the beginning of construction to long after possession. As the company completes a decade of operations, it plans to further strengthen its quality assurance systems, enhance construction safety standards and expand customer support initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, accountability and delivering high-quality homes.