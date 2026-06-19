Delhivery Launches Delhivery Maps: India’s First AI-Native Mapping Suite Powered by Commercial Logistics Telemetry

Gurugram, June 19: Announced on the milestone occasion of Delhivery’s 15-year anniversary, Delhivery, India’s largest logistics services provider, today announced the launch of Delhivery Maps, an AI-Native suite of geospatial APIs designed specifically to navigate India’s unique address landscape. Built as a proprietary infrastructure to power 100% of Delhivery’s nationwide network, the platform is now commercially available to external enterprises, developers, and gig-economy platforms.

Tested on Billions of Shipments

Unlike consumer-grade maps optimized for passenger transit, Delhivery Maps is engineered specifically for commercial shipping by integrating critical operational parameters such as heavy-vehicle and bike speeds, routing constraints, incomplete address input and landmark based navigation. Its accuracy and reliability are backed by historical metadata from over two billion shipments as well as one billion daily GPS pings streamed from an active fleet of over 100,000 vehicles.

By completely replacing Delhivery’s reliance on expensive third-party mapping providers across its Express Parcel, Part-Truckload Freight, Supply Chain Services and Delhivery Local, Delhivery Maps offers proven commercial scale, data integrity, and high-performance routing at a highly competitive price.

“We built Delhivery Maps out of operational necessity to run India’s largest logistics network intelligently and solve for unstructured addresses and commercial routing rules at a massive scale. Opening up the API and AI Models externally marks our entry as a commercial geospatial infrastructure provider.”, said Kapil Bharati, Executive Director and CTO of Delhivery.

Built on homegrown AI Model – Naksha LLM

Delhivery Maps delivers a comprehensive suite of core mapping APIs including Auto-Complete, Geocoding, Reverse Geocoding, Vehicle Aware Routing, Navigation, Distance Matrix, and Map Tiles offering superior real-world accuracy. This precision is driven by Naksha LLM, a set of geospatial reasoning models that replace rigid databases with dynamic reasoning loops. By making both the APIs and Naksha LLM available on the Delhivery Maps MCP, developers can deploy advanced AI workflows and autonomous agents that demand high-tier location intelligence.

Industry-wide business use cases

Delhivery Maps addresses the specific operational bottlenecks that existing mapping tools overlook across several sectors. Deploying Delhivery Maps allows brands, hyperlocal, quick-commerce firms, ride-hailing and gig-economy operators to do geospatial analysis, optimize address validation, resource match-making, route planning, navigation, ETAs, eliminate fare disputes and driver friction by utilizing vehicle-specific routing.