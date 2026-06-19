Siddha Group Joins KMC’s ‘Swachhta Se Swagat – Swachhta Hi Seva’ Drive

Kolkata, June 19: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has recently organized the ‘Swachhta Se Swagat – Swachhta Hi Seva’ cleanliness drive in Kolkata as part of the broader vision of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Siddha Group participated in the initiative, supporting the campaign’s efforts to promote cleanliness, sanitation, civic responsibility and public participation in creating a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable India. The drive was conducted on the stretch between Esplanade Crossing and Dharmatala Crossing on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

Over the years, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has emerged as a transformative movement that has encouraged citizens, institutions and organizations across the country to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Beyond improving sanitation and public hygiene, the mission has fostered a sense of collective responsibility and inspired communities to work together towards building a better future for generations to come.

Carrying forward this vision, KMC undertook the ‘Swachhta Se Swagat Swachhta Hi Seva’ drive to encourage cleanliness in public spaces, spread awareness about sanitation and hygiene and motivate citizens and organizations to play an active role in keeping Kolkata clean. The campaign aims to make every corner of the city cleaner, more welcoming, and more livable through sustained community participation and collective action.

As part of the initiative, the Siddha team, including Mr Aayushman Jain, Director, Siddha Group, participated in a cleanliness drive along the stretch between Esplanade Crossing and Dharmatala Crossing on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, extending support to KMC’s efforts to create a cleaner urban environment.

“Cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and small collective efforts can make a significant difference to our surroundings. We are pleased to support KMC’s ‘Swachhta Se Swagat – Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative and contribute towards making Kolkata cleaner and more welcoming. Such initiatives not only improve public spaces but also inspire greater community participation in maintaining a healthy environment”, said Mr Aayushman Jain, Director, Siddha Group.

The drive serves as an important step towards strengthening public awareness on cleanliness and reinforcing the values promoted under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Initiatives such as these demonstrate how collaboration between civic authorities, citizens, and organizations can contribute meaningfully towards creating cleaner public spaces and a healthier urban environment.

Through its participation in the drive, Siddha Group expressed its support for KMC’s initiative and its appreciation for the continued efforts of the Government and civic authorities in promoting cleanliness, sustainability and civic responsibility across the city.