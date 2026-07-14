CIL Coromandel International Earns Responsible Care Certification Across its Manufacturing Plants.

Mumbai, July 14: Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s agri-solutions providers, has been awarded the Responsible Care Certification by the Indian Chemical Council , becoming one of a select group of companies globally to achieve this recognition. Valid from April 2026 to March 2029, the certification covers all 18 manufacturing facilities across the Company’s Nutrients, Crop Protection Chemicals, Specialty Nutrients and Bio businesses.

Responsible Care is a globally recognized initiative of the chemical industry that promotes excellence in safety, health, environmental protection, product stewardship and security across the value chain. Administered globally by the International Council of Chemical Associations and implemented in over 70 countries, the framework helps companies strengthen responsible manufacturing practices and meet evolving stakeholder expectations.

Coromandel earned the certification following a comprehensive assessment and verification process led by the ICC. The Company undertook a structured improvement programme across its manufacturing operations, business functions and supplier ecosystem, with focused interventions in process safety, employee wellbeing, environmental performance, product responsibility, distribution safety and community engagement.