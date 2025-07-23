GR8 Tech Named “Most Loved Workspace” — and It’s All Because of the People

July 23, 2025: GR8 Tech has been officially certified as a Most Loved Workplace by the Best Practice Institute (BPI). The recognition highlights the company’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering a culture of trust, growth, and inclusion across its global teams. Additionally, GR8 Tech was recognised in Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2025 list.

The certification is awarded to organizations where employees feel respected, empowered, and connected to a shared sense of purpose.

“At GR8 Tech, we build work culture together, every day. Being named a Most Loved Workplace is a reflection of the trust and care we’ve created as a team,” said Tetiana Davydova, Chief Talent Officer at GR8 Tech. “It’s proof that when people feel seen, heard, and valued, they do incredible things.”

What GR8 Culture Feels Like From the Inside

“Great international company with a transparent and professional culture. The work is both challenging and meaningful, with interesting products and real opportunities to grow. The team and the management are collaborative, approachable, and always ready to help. This is a place where you feel valued, empowered, and supported in your professional growth.” Mariam, Project Manager

“I’ve been with the company for only 1.5 months, but I can already say that I appreciate the team, my manager, and the trust with which I am treated in work processes. The training is excellent. There is also good communication within the company, everyone is in their place and understands their responsibilities.” Yaroslav, CRM Specialist

“Being with GR8 Tech since day one, I’ve seen firsthand how we don’t just work together—we grow together. From the very beginning, it’s been a place where everyone feels valued, empowered to share ideas, and genuinely cared for. A place where technology truly meets humanity.” Marina, Payments Support Operator

“To me, GR8 Tech is a place to grow, learn, and succeed—a place where your skills are valued and your potential is nurtured.” Dinara, Casino

Content Manager

A Global Team with a People-First Approach

With over 1,000 employees and headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus, GR8 Tech enables its team to work from multiple countries with a flexible hybrid remote model. As a leading player in the B2B iGaming and software industry, the company fosters a culture grounded in openness, direct communication, initiative, and a growth mindset, enabling employees to take bold steps, experiment, and thrive.

The people-first philosophy is reflected in many employee benefits, including professional development programs, mental health support, sports compensation, home office setup, language learning support, and family-focused perks like childcare budgets and flexible parental leave. Multiple internal social events, held throughout the year across different countries, help the team to stay connected, strengthen cross-functional relationships, and celebrate the diverse cultures that make up the GR8 Tech community.

Recognition That Reinforces Purpose

The Most Loved Workplace designation follows a series of recent accolades for GR8 Tech, including Best Workplace 2024 and Best Online Sports Betting Provider in CEE 2025, further validating its position as both an industry leader and an employer of choice.

As GR8 Tech continues to grow its global presence and drive innovation in iGaming, the recognition affirms a central belief: building a great business starts with building a workplace people truly love.

GR8 Tech. Platform for Champions

GR8 Tech is an award-winning provider, delivering high-performance sportsbook and iGaming solutions that empower operators to lead and win in competitive markets. Key elements of GR8 Tech’s comprehensive portfolio include the Hyper Turnkey solution, ULTIM8 Sportsbook iFrame, Infinite Casino Aggregation, and Platform Acceler8 suite, featuring its proprietary affiliate management platform, Aff.Tech.

With a geo-specific approach to solutions, a focus on practical innovations, and an operator-first mindset, GR8 Tech helps its clients achieve measurable results in their target markets quickly and efficiently. Trusted by top operators worldwide, GR8 Tech has over 100 successful cases and earned multiple recognitions, including the title of the Best Sports Betting Provider in CEE by GamingTECH Awards 2025.